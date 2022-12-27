Elon Musk busted Dem Rep Ted Lieu “linking to misleading data” pn Twitter while trying to refute the latest installment of the Twitter suppression files. Musk released the Twitter Files about the virus and the lockdowns via David Zweig from The Free Press who said:
“The United States government pressured Twitter and other social media platforms to elevate certain content and suppress other content about Covid-19.
“Internal files at Twitter that I viewed while on assignment for @thefp showed that both the Trump and Biden administrations directly pressed Twitter executives to moderate the platform’s pandemic content according to their wishes.
“At the onset of the pandemic, according to meeting notes, the Trump admin was especially concerned about panic buying. They came looking for “help from the tech companies to combat misinformation” about “runs on grocery stores.” But . . . there were runs on grocery stores.
“When the Biden admin took over, one of their first meeting requests with Twitter executives was on Covid. The focus was on “anti-vaxxer accounts.” Especially Alex Berenson… “A December 2022 summary of meetings with the White House by Lauren Culbertson, Twitter’s Head of U.S. Public Policy, adds new evidence of the White House’s pressure campaign, and cements […]
