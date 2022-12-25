I am pretty technical, and I have performed troubleshooting for some time in multiple industries and with multiple technologies. One of my first rules for troubleshooting any problem is scope. What is the scope of the problem?
To really understand scope, you must have clarity on the problem. Maricopa County has now admitted there was an issue or issues on election day 2022, and that they are undertaking a root cause analysis. The question I did not hear is: a root cause analysis of what problem(s)?
Given the admission of issues, I will frame my problem statement this way:
Were enough ballots printed and not counted at the voting center to impact the results of the election, i.e. is the door #3 count the representation of the impact of the issues? Along with that, did the county accurately report the scope of the problem to the public and to the court? Did the problem impact one group more than others?
Proposed solution: This is a data-driven system with several different databases (an educated guess). First, query the “check-in and print system.” I would pull at least the following information: Voter identifier, party affiliation, check-in date and time, ballot identifier, polling location, terminal ID […]
