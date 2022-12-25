Discovery
Studying the origins of the aptly named Mystery Hill megaliths, also known as America’s Stonehenge , whets one’s curiosity but does not satisfy—unless one is satisfied by the excitement of confounding mystery alone.
The site, in North Salem, New Hampshire, includes stone monoliths and chambers spread across 30 acres. The stones are said to have complex astronomical alignments. A 4.5-ton stone slab that seems to be the focal point of the site may have served as an altar for sacrifice. It is grooved with a channel for draining, possibly the blood of a victim.
A variety of characteristics have fueled a theory that America’s Stonehenge was built by Europeans as long ago as 2,000 B.C.—thousands of years before the first evidence of Viking settlement in North America. Archaeologists are divided. Some say evidence is lacking to support this theory and that the site may have been constructed in relatively recent times.
Many similar sites are found on the stretch from Maine to Connecticut, though none are as expansive as Mystery Hill. Here’s a look at the site’s characteristics and the views of various experts. Why it May Have Been the Celts
1. Glyphs seem to suggest an archaic Irish language, though […]
