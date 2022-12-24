An executive producer for ABC News died suddenly on Friday night of a heart attack, raising questions about whether he is the latest victim of the Covid-19 vaccines… at least it would raise those questions from media if they weren’t obeying standard operating procedure of never mentioning Covid-19 or the jabs when someone who is otherwise young and healthy dies suddenly.

According to NY Post:

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” died suddenly Friday at the age of 37. ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced “with a heavy heart and great sadness” that Tejera died of a heart attack on Friday night, according to a memo she sent to company staff obtained by Mediaite.

He is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. Goodwin said in the memo she would be sharing more information in the coming days. Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of Stephanopoulos’ show in February 2020, his Linkedin profile states.

He previously worked for five years at NBC as a researcher, editor and then producer and for four years as an executive producer on “America with Jorge Ramos” on Fusion Media Network. He graduated from Dartmouth with a bachelor’s in history before attending Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism.

As is also standard operating procedure, the root cause of the death is not being questioned by corporate media. All stories we’ve reviewed mention that he died, then launch into a tribute to the victim’s life without mentioning the questions the people really want answered.

Was he fully “vaccinated”? How many jabs has he received? When was his last shot? Did he experience adverse reactions to the jabs before? These are questions that are apparently forbidden and any journalist who asks them risk being cast out of their jobs and the media industry forever.

As long as corporate media refuses to ask, even about one of their own, we must assume the worst. How many people have to die before the universal vaccination agenda is reversed?

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker