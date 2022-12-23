Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Medical tyranny has been ubiquitous in some form or fashion across the world for nearly three years. It ebbs and flows in severity with 2022 ending on a relatively free note. But the next wave of Pandemic Panic Theater is already in motion and the powers-that-be are adding a new wrinkle to the mix for 2023.

Shortages of common drugs ranging from child fever reducing medication to antibiotics are already hitting. It’s going to get worse as we get deeper into winter. Some are predicting that by Spring of 2023 we will be in a full-scale pharmaceutical catastrophe as supply chains break down and shortages extend to other medications.

This makes sense when we consider the machinations of the globalist elite cabal bent on ushering in The Great Reset. Establishing public-private partnerships that put the power in the hands of unelected corporate officials is one of the keys to their success. There’s already an unofficial public-private partnership operating from the shadows in which the CDC and FDA trade talent back and forth with Big Pharma. Today’s regulators are tomorrow’s Pfizer VPs. Today’s Moderna executive directors are on tomorrow’s medical boards to determine the safety of new drugs. The relationship between Big Pharma and the government groups tasked with regulating them is downright lecherous.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I listed the coming medical tyranny as one of ten machinations from the globalist elite cabal to expect in 2023. If all we had to deal with was a pharmaceutical shortage, we would be okay in the long run. But the powers-that-be appear to be planning another round of Pandemic Panic Theater. Lockdowns combined with a shortage could devastate the masses, prompting calls for government to do something. That’s exactly what they want.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Here’s a breakdown of what we’re already facing with children’s medications. Keep in mind this is BEFORE winter and the challenges of diseases that always accompany the cold season. According to Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan…

Pharmacies Begin Rationing Children’s Cold Medicine Amid Shortages

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies have started to limit (ration) the amount of children’s medicine that can be purchased amid an ongoing shortage. A Walgreens spokesperson told Nexstar that the decision to ration medication was due to “increased demand and various supplier challenges,” and that pediatric fever-reducing products are “seeing constraint across the country.”

CVS spokesperson Mary Gattuso said the drugstore chain created the product limit to ensure “equitable access for all our customers.” There is currently a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products at all CVS Pharmacy locations and cvs.com, Gattuso confirmed. “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items,” Gattuso said.

Remember, there are enough COVID shots, ingredients to make them, syringes, and needles to inject every human on this globe four times or more. Yet there’s a shortage of cold and flu medication.

The ruling class is blaming the shortage on the “tripledemic” and it being cold and flu season, even though this comes around every year.

“There are more sick kids at this time of year than we have seen in the past couple years,” said Dr. Shannon Dillon, a pediatrician at Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis. Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it is not experiencing widespread shortages of Children’s Tylenol, but the product may be “less readily available” at some stores. The company said it is running its production lines around the clock.

These big pharma companies are making so many COVID shots they have to dispose of them because no one wants them anymore, but can’t be bothered to create over-the-counter medicines that help alleviate symptoms when someone gets sick. And yet, the masters continue to tell the slaves it’s a demand issue, not a supply issue.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that shortages of children’s cold medicine, as well as an ongoing shortage of antibiotic drugs, are the result of unanticipated levels of demand, not a problem with the supply chain.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

Gottlieb also added that the pharmaceutical industry’s “sophisticated supply chain” should catch up soon. Sure. Because they care so much about people, right?

Stock Up Now

While there are still drugs available on the shelves and behind the counter, it behooves us all to stock up on the medications we may need. The good news is that most drugs have long shelf lives as long as they remain sealed, but the better news is that they can retain potency and remain safe long after their “expiration date.”

According to NowRx:

So, how long does medication last after the expiration date? According to research, your medicine is likely still safe and effective years after its expiration date. In fact, one study found that 90% of more than 100 drugs, both prescription and over-the-counter, were perfectly good to use even 15 years after the expiration date.

With the Chinese Communist Party controlling 90% of the ingredients used in American pharmaceuticals, it behooves us all to assume that massive shortages are coming. In the vein of hoping for the best but preparing for the worst, we encourage working with our sponsors for antibiotics delivered to your door to store just in case.

One does not have to be a “conspiracy theorist” to see the major risks we’re facing with pharmaceutical shortages that could lead to advanced medical tyranny. The prudent will be stocking up on any of the medicines and treatments they need today in case the pharmacies are shut down tomorrow.

According to an article by Michael Snyder at The Economic Collapse Blog, the release of new diseases is already happening…

Horrifying Pestilences Are Starting To Run Wild All Over The Globe

How many millions have to die before people start to realize what is happening? For years, I have been persistently warning that we would soon enter an era of great pestilences, and now it is here. Sadly, what we have witnessed over the past few years is just the tip of the iceberg. At this point we have been perfectly primed for future pandemics because vast numbers of people all over the planet are now running around with compromised immune systems. That means that diseases will now be able to spread even more easily, and this is a trend that we have already started to see all throughout 2022.

Strep A is the latest illness to run wild in the western world. The number of children being admitted to the hospital with Strep A is way above normal in the U.S., and this appears to particularly be true in the western half of the country…

A deadly wave of Strep A infections in children looks set to take off in the US — weeks after the UK was hit by a spate of deaths. At least two children have died in Colorado after suffering the normally-mild illness, and pediatric hospitals in five states — Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Washington and West Virginia — are reporting much higher levels of admissions than usual. At the country’s largest pediatric hospital in Texas, doctors are already handling four times more Strep A patients than last year.

But this has not been a typical Strep A outbreak.

In fact, hospitals are reporting that children are coming in with very strange symptoms that are not usually associated with Strep A at all…

One of the largest children’s hospitals in Missouri is seeing an influx of children with bizarre Strep A symptoms – as the outbreak continues to spread in the US. Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital has had seven children in recent weeks come in with symptoms like a ‘stuck’ eye, lumps behind the ear and trouble swallowing – which led to drooling. Doctors were initially perplexed by the cases – but further testing found each child was suffering from Strep A. The normally-mild bacterial infection is causing a spate of hospitalizations across the US, UK and Europe.

So what is going on?

Is this a new form of Strep A that is more severe than we have ever seen before?

Right now there is so much that we do not know.

But what we do know is that Strep A is also spreading like wildfire in the UK and elsewhere.

This is an outbreak that we will want to keep a very close eye on, because it could end up killing a lot of kids.

Meanwhile, a “mystery disease” that causes “bleeding from the mouth and nose” has erupted in Afghanistan…

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

An unknown pathogen has infected more than 80 people and killed two children in the Afghan province of Zabul, Taliban authorities said. The disease causes intense fever and bleeding from the mouth and nose. Taliban public health chief Abdul Hakim Hakimi said that clinics in the Shahjoy district of the province have seen a sharp increase in the numbers of people suffering from the “suspicious” disease in recent weeks, Afghanistan’s Hasht-e Subh Daily reported on Tuesday.

Hopefully this illness will be able to be contained in Afghanistan, because it sounds like it is really bad.

In China, health officials are dealing with a “thermonuclear” outbreak of COVID. According to one projection, there will soon be 800 million Chinese cases…

CHINA is facing a “thermonuclear” Covid outbreak says one expert, as hospitals and crematoriums start to overflow. According to one estimate, Covid could spread rapidly until there are 800 million cases in 90 days after the Zero Covid policy of harsh lockdowns was ditched. Video has emerged showing patients rammed into a hospital sleeping on floors and bodies stored in corridors, in a chilling echo of the when Covid first hit China.

If this is just one of the usual strains of COVID that is currently circulating around the globe, the number of cases should not get anywhere close to 800 million.

So precisely what is going on in China right now?

We are being warned that this new outbreak “could kill up to one million people”, and it is being reported that even now crematoriums are literally running out of space for all the dead bodies that are coming in…

Crematoriums across China said Tuesday they were straining to deal with an influx of bodies, as the country battles a wave of Covid cases that authorities have admitted is impossible to track. Hospitals are struggling and pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare in the wake of the Chinese government’s sudden decision last month to lift nearly three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing. In Chongqing – a city of 30 million where authorities this week urged people with ‘mild’ Covid symptoms to go to work – one crematorium told AFP they had run out of space to keep bodies.

I am going to be watching developments in China very carefully, because I am not entirely convinced that we are getting the whole story.

On top of everything else, we are being told that the bird flu has become a “worldwide problem” as it continues to spread rapidly across the globe.

Here in the United States, the total death toll has now reached 58 million…

Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

The highly contagious bird flu spread like wildfire across the US poultry stock this year, killing about 58 million birds – the deadliest outbreak in American history, according to US Agriculture Department data.

The bird flu is the main reason why turkey, chicken and eggs have become so absurdly expensive.

If you can believe it, the wholesale price of Midwest large eggs actually hit an all-time record high of $5.36 a dozen this month.

It wasn’t too long ago when I could buy a dozen eggs for 99 cents at the local grocery store.

Things are changing so rapidly now, and none of our lives are ever going to be the same again.

Earlier today, I was saddened to learn that life expectancy in the United States fell once again last year…

The death rate for the U.S. population increased by 5%, cutting life expectancy at birth to 76.4 years in 2021 from 77 years in 2020. The CDC in August released preliminary estimates demonstrating a similar decline. Before the pandemic, in 2019, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. was 78.8 years. The decline in 2020 was the largest since World War II.

Unfortunately, life expectancy is going to go a lot lower than that as the death rate continues to rise.

Countless numbers of people will die as various plagues and pestilences sweep across our planet in the years ahead.

But most people still don’t understand that conditions have fundamentally changed, and so they continue to expect that life will eventually “return to normal”…

Bottom Line

Assume medical tyranny will be worse in 2023 than anything we’ve seen from 2020 until now. Assume that the drugs you need today are stocked up in your medicine cabinet and bugout bag. One does not have to be a “prepper” to be properly prepared for what’s to come. The last thing anyone wants to do is hear a warning, not heed it, and suffer the consequences of their lack of action. I’ll reiterate my recommendation of stocking up on antibiotics now.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.