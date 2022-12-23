In a world gone increasingly mad, it’s worth digging out some optimistic trends we’re seeing going into 2023. Some of the world’s most influential networks and organizations — which were once considered untouchables — are now feeling the heat. Davos Man, in particular, is now playing defense.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its benefactors are facing major headwinds. What was once a shadowy, ruling class ideas shop has been forced into the spotlight, exposing its powerful network to unwanted attention from the Common Man. The WEF’s extremist agenda, which has advanced global narratives such as the “The Great Reset” and “Build Back Better,” and “You’ll Own Nothing And You’ll Be Happy,” among others, has been met with increasingly fierce resistance. In the United States and in pockets abroad, both governmental and private actors are taking action against the Davos Man’s agenda items.
The DossierESG wars: the BlackRock/Davos class meets an unexpected grassroots resistanceFacing a continuing global economic downturn and an unexpected grassroots political revolt, the ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) movement for technocratic tyranny is meeting major headwinds. A […]
