A pair of cardiologists are warning people to stop getting mRNA coronavirus vaccines because the more doses a person takes, the more likely they could suffer heart damage.

The Epoch Times reported that Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Peter McCullough say the vaccines have done more harm than good and that a large percentage of people who have taken the jabs have suffered enduring health problems, in particular with their hearts. As such, the administration of the vaccines has to be halted, and the sooner, the better.

They even cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) V-Safe data, which found that one-quarter of those who took an mRNA vaccine were incapacitated the next day, with around 8 percent seeking attention in an emergency room or having to be hospitalized.

“This is the most toxic vaccine by the CDC data that we’ve ever seen in clinical medicine,” McCullough said during a recent interview with Malhotra for EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders” program.

McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists in the country, as well as being the chief scientific officer of The Wellness Company. He believes the 8 percent who went to the hospital most likely had contracted COVID-19 before they got their vaccine.

“I think all cardiovascular conditions have got worse because of the vaccine, and anything and everything that can go wrong with the heart has gone wrong with the heart as a result of this mRNA vaccine,” added Malhotra, who has written a great deal about how to reverse heart disease by changing lifestyles.

“The part of the virus that causes the heart damage is called the spike protein,” said McCullough.

The Epoch Times added:

Myocarditis is one of the more common injuries caused when the patient gets a high dose of spike protein with the shot, the doctors said, so the claim by the mainstream medical establishment that the risk of myocarditis is greater without the vaccine is false. In addition, there is no evidence to support the claim by the drug industry that mild infection with COVID-19 or the omicron variant is causing sudden death, said Malhotra.

“There is a risk for traditional cardiovascular events because of this big inflammatory incident the body gets with COVID respiratory illness, but there is a small negligible risk of myocarditis with COVID, the respiratory infection, probably because the body doesn’t get this massive exposure to the spike protein, as it does with the vaccines,” said McCullough.

“I think people shouldn’t be distracted by this false narrative that mild COVID may be causing a massive surge in cardiac arrests,” Malhotra said, adding that he believes there would have been far less harm to the public if the mRNA vaccines had not been used.

“These vaccines have had a hugely negative impact on society, on health, and of course, everything that’s gone on with it has eroded trust, as well, in medicine,” he said. “What was most criminal is telling people who had natural immunity to take the vaccine.”

McCullough also indicated that the way the vaccine trials were conducted was also problematic and incorrect. He noted that when the big pharma companies and the Food and Drug Administration were registering people for the trials, they rejected anyone who had contracted the virus and women who were pregnant or who could become pregnant.

“When we have exclusion criteria in clinical trials, the exclusions must be justified, and the rationale to justify the exclusion was, they did not have an opportunity for benefit and they had an opportunity for harm,” he said.

The doctors also said that the pandemic is over, so there is no reason to continue any emergency measures because of it.

“We’re dealing with a cold” now, said Malhotra. “People need to be told the truth. We need to stop scaring people.”

