Cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra (L) and Dr. Peter McCullough in Dallas on Nov. 29, 2022. (Bao Qiu/The Epoch Times) Cardiologists Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Aseem Malhotra say the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have done more harm to the public than good. A large percentage of patients have been injured by the mRNA vaccines, with harms including a broad range of injuries to the heart, the doctors said.
“Roughly 15 percent of people who have taken the vaccines are damaged by them,” McCullough said during a recent dual interview with Malhotra for EpochTV’s “ American Thought Leaders ” program. McCullough is one of the most published cardiologists in America and chief scientific officer of The Wellness Company.
“I think all cardiovascular conditions have got worse because of the vaccine, and anything and everything that can go wrong with the heart has gone wrong with the heart as a result of this mRNA vaccine ,” added Malhotra, who has written extensively on reversing heart disease through lifestyle changes.
“The part of the virus that causes the heart damage is called the spike protein ,” said McCullough.
Myocarditis is one of the more common injuries caused when the patient gets a high dose of spike protein […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
