On Thursday, the Senate voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that included $45 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine among billions spent in other sometimes controversial areas .
Many Republicans railed against the recklessness of the process and gargantuan level of spending. The bill was 4,115 pages, meaning no one could have possibly read it.
As Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul complained earlier in the week: They’re extorting the American people with a $1.7 trillion spending bill, giving their representatives no time to read, debate, or amend the bill. This is wrong. pic.twitter.com/stXJ5mZQs2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 21, 2022 Still the bill passed with a large bipartisan majority, 68-29. All Democrats voted for it.
So did 18 Republicans. Here they are: The 18 Republicans who voted for Senate omnibus: Roy Blunt
John Boozman
John Boozman
Shelley Capito
Susan Collins
John Cornyn
Tom Cotton
Lindsey Graham
Jim Inhofe
Mitch McConnell
Jerry Moran
Lisa Murkowski
Rob Portman
Mitt Romney
Mike Rounds
Richard Shelby
John Thune
Roger Wicker
Todd Young — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) December 22, 2022 BASEDPolitics ' Brad Polumbo explained at Newsweek recently the madness of even thinking about supporting this spending bill, "Congress is spending $1.7 trillion of our money without most members of the House even fully reading
Add Cotton to the list of RINOs, the rest were already bought and paid for.