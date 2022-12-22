The basic premise of Jack’s Magic Coffee Shop was to use Twitter as a platform built upon a mission to control and influence public opinion.

As a result of the evolution, the growth of the public-private partnership, content moderation flows through DHS. If the system operators allowed you to see that your opinions were not in the minority , it would be a risk for those in power. The foundation of the mission would be compromised. It really is that simple.

Against the backdrop of Twitter triggering suspensions and content removal for any account critical of U.S-Ukraine policy, apparently Elon Musk is perplexed about the system operators of his platform acting to support government and control public opinion. Either Elon Musk really doesn’t know who is operating his platform, or this is a very public exhibition of Mr Musk pretending not to know. You decide.

Meanwhile, the FBI is claiming { Direct Rumble Link } that anyone who notices their influence over the platform content is a “conspiracy theorist” intent on delivering harm to the United States by spreading disinformation. It’s as if the powers that be within the FBI are desperate to keep the American people gaslit.

