Many of us are currently preparing for Christmas. Others are just busy dealing with winter weather. It’s the time of year when we look ahead to prospects and threats. Unfortunately, 2023 seems to be gearing up for a lot more threats than opportunities so we must get ready now.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I’ll be discussing the ten things listed below that I believe the globalist elite cabal will roll out next year. By “roll out,” I mean these are things that are already in play but that will ramp up or become more clearly problematic as our world devolves toward tyranny and oblivion.

It’s important to recognize their goals so we can better understand the plans they have for us. At the core of their attacks on the people, the globalist elite cabal wants to destroy freedom in general and religious liberties in particular. This won’t just affect the faithful as religious liberties go in both direction. It’s not only about having the right to worship who and how we want. It’s also the right to NOT worship who and how the state wants. As they experience in Communist China and other oppressive nations, the people are forced to worship government and bow to whichever gods the state presents them. To my atheist and agnostic readers and listeners, do not think this attack by the powers-that-be will spare you.

As I’ve noted many times, the machinations that we face — The Great Reset, the 4th Industrial Revolution, Build Back Better, the Liberal World Order, or whatever you want to call it — are part of a depopulation and control agenda. They want many if not most of us dead and they want control over the remnant. God will separate the wheat from the tares in the end. I cannot say definitively that we are in the end times, but if we are then I would argue that what we’re seeing is a precursor to the spiritual separation that will take place soon.

Let’s dive into the ten machinations I believe will ramp up in the new year. Considering that many of these things are already at ludicrous levels, ramping them up will cause mass devastation. It behooves us all to get ready immediately.

Important note: Invariably someone will read the list below and say that I don’t give enough details. I hate making people watch or listen to my show to get the scoop but each of these topics would require their own long-form articles to even scratch the surface. I’ll discuss each of them with 7-10 minutes worth of commentary during the show but for the sake of this article I must keep the descriptions brief. Otherwise, this article would be a short book.

1. Medical Tyranny Will Strike Again, but for Different Reasons

We all experienced medical tyranny in the ugliest form we’ve seen in our lifetimes over the last three years. Lockdowns, slave masks, prohibited worship, and vaccine mandates have turned the world upside down as the powers-that-be do everything they can to keep us from following the science.

It’s going to get worse. It’s also likely to be different in 2023. New Covid variants will arise and they will be countered (enhanced, actually) by more rounds of booster shots both new and old. It is possible that they will roll out a completely different Plandemic as well. But where medical tyranny takes a very different turn will be in pharmaceutical shortages. We’re already seeing everything from children’s fever medication to a wide array of antibiotics becoming harder and harder to acquire.

The public-private partnership that's loosely in place today between the CDC, FDA, and Big Pharma will be advanced in 2023. The people will call on government to "do something" so they will oblige by socializing pharmaceuticals for the sake of "equity."

2. Joe Biden Will Be Propped Up for as Long as They Can Keep Him

When I’m wrong I say I’m wrong. Last month I predicted that Democrats would push Joe Biden out. That still may happen, but my contacts have informed me that the wishes of the Democrat Party do not align on this topic with the machinations of the globalist elite cabal.

The powers-that-be love Joe. He does exactly what they want him to do. Moreover, he is a perfect distraction to keep conservatives focused on his gaffes and various foibles rather than the deep corruption of his regime. One can argue that they wanted Kamala Harris at his side specifically to prevent people from getting too excited about giving him the boot. Imagine if someone like Michelle Obama was the VP right now. The calls to eject old Joe would be deafening. With Kamala as backup quarterback, few are excited about elevating her.

3. Groomers Will Continue to Emerge From the Shadows to Normalize Child Sexualization

This is obvious to pretty much everyone. We’re witnessing children being exposed by unhinged parents, activist educators, and woke corporations to the most hideous of depravities. Sadly, abominations like “Drag Queen Story Hour” from just a couple of years ago seem tame compared to the overt sexualization that children are being exposed to today.

My mind cannot even fathom what they have planned for 2023. All we know for sure is that the exposure will be more common, the depravities will be more heinous, and the gaslighting of sane parents will be boosted off the scale.

4. LGBTQIA+ Supremacy Will Be Integrated Into EVERYTHING

Having male swimmers competing against females is turning out to be the tip of the iceberg. While there has been some strong pushback in some states, most are still embracing the notion of allowing boys in skirts to sexually assault girls in school bathrooms. We see some outrage after the coverups are exposed, but this outrage has thus far translated into very little in the way of changes.

In 2023, we can expect absolute prioritization of members of the LGBTQIA+ community in every facet of life. They won’t just incentivize companies and organizations to hire and promote from this “oppressed” group. They are already starting to shame any organizations that do not meet the arbitrary quotas. This is a supremacy agenda. It’s one of the biggest indicators that the powers-that-be are targeting religious liberties above all else. This is the topic over which many of the battles will be fought. If you take the side of sanity and true equality of rights (versus equity of outcomes), then you will be labeled as a homophobic, transphobic, religious zealot and bigot. Sadly, many “conservatives” will bend as a result because labels are, for whatever reason, important to many people.

5. Wars and Rumors of Wars

We have war in Ukraine. We have rumors of war in Taiwan, India, and the Middle East, among others. I don’t know for sure if this is what Jesus referred to in Chapter 24 of the Book of Matthew, but if it is then we are at the beginning of sorrows:

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.

Both war and rumors of war are used as control mechanisms. We’re seeing this in the omnibus bill with $45 billion for Ukraine, and even with that massive amount Volodymyr Zelensky says it’s not enough.

In 2023, he’ll get more. Will China invade Taiwan? Will a new war break out in the Middle East? What about the half-dozen other hot spots across the planet? At a time when a majority of citizens across the globe are struggling to survive, throwing more wars into the mix would be devastating for everyone, even those not in a war zone.

6. False Flag Attacks Will Frame Patriots as Domestic Terrorists

January 6 neutered many patriots. It sent some of us into hiding. It sent others toward the “safe” middle where they won’t get harassed by the corrupt FBI. Unfortunately, it was only the beginning.

We must expect false flag attacks next year. The powers-that-be use these to drive their various agendas. Being able to label anyone with a conservative and/or Biblical worldview as “domestic terrorists” gives the Deep State carte blanche with their actions against us.

7. Deeper Food Shortages Will Prompt More Bugs and Frankenmeat

To understand why we’re seeing manufactured food shortages as well as the next two items on my list, let’s turn to the Godfather of Modern Globalism:

“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world” — Henry Kissinger

Contrary to what some conspiracy theorists are saying, food shortages are not being manufactured to starve us. With an armed population, the powers-that-be would not try to act like Stalin or Mao against Americans because we would fight back before allowing our families to die of starvation. Instead, they want our needs to fall to the brink of desperation, at which point they’ll offer the solution of abundant fake food.

I will someday make the argument that lab-grown food of any sort is a complete abomination designed to destroy our bodies, minds, AND souls, but that will take more research. For now, just know that the globalist elite cabal wants all of the steak and eggs for themselves while we’re eating whatever government allows us to eat. I, for one, will be feeding my family from my increasing supply of long-term storage food (promo code “discern” at checkout for a discount).

8. More Energy Shortages Will Be Manufactured

Winter is here. Millions of Americans are already experiencing harsh conditions. But beyond the weather we’re also experiencing a series of global energy catastrophes that are driving up prices, forcing rationing, and pummeling the various means of energy storage and delivery.

It’s dramatically underreported that attacks on energy infrastructure are happening every single week. We’ve all heard about the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines but there are smaller attacks happening across the globe, particularly in America, that do not get much coverage. They’re whittling away at one of our most vulnerable points. If we see massive power shortages in 2023, it will be due in part to death by a thousand cuts against the grid. It is coordinated. It is manufactured. It is aligned with the globalist elite cabal’s agenda.

9. Tighter Economic “Squeezing” Will Turn Into Collapse Once CBDCs are Ready

The weak economy is getting weaker every day despite claims by corporate media and the White House that things are getting better. They’re not. You can torture the numbers until they say whatever you want. The White House has mastered this art in an effort to convince people things aren’t as bad as they seem. In reality, it’s far worse than most realize.

All that we’re seeing with the economy is driving us toward Central Bank Digital Currencies. The Digital Dollar is already being tested. When it’s ready, it will be implemented. This could happen as soon as 2023.

The vast majority of patriots are misinterpreting the 87,000 IRS agents the White House is hiring. Yes, this will result in more audits and financial tyranny for small businesses and the middle class, but they don’t need that many more IRS agents for that. The REAL reason to hire so many is so they can roll out the Digital Dollar. They will need a small army of boots on the ground to train the people, install the equipment and software, and facilitate the shift from paper fiat currency to digital fiat currency. It will be positioned as dumb luck that they had all these new IRS agents available when a financial collapse prompts the “need” for the Digital Dollar.

10. Climate Change Cult Will Drive ALL Policies

As I noted on Twitter:

The rapidly rising ranks of climate change cult members are the ultimate modern day religious zealots. They are the Westboro Baptist Church of fake science.

Attacks on freedom of religion aren’t just about preventing us from worshiping who we want. It’s about forcing us to worship who we don’t want. Climate change is quickly becoming the world religion as we are being told to essentially worship the earth through all of our actions. They want us to save the world from the doom that’s coming in a decade. That same doom has been coming in a decade for the last five decades, but those are just inconvenient details the cult members ignore.

Some bristle when I call it a “cult” but is there really any better way to characterize them?

The roots of this cult are pagan and its ultimate goal is to separate us from our Creator.

Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. – 1 John 2:15

When they can get people to make all of their life decisions around maintaining their social credit score that is deeply tied to their personal carbon footprint, they’ll be able to dictate every facet of life.

Final Note

Now is not the time for despair. As bad as things seem to be right now, we know one of two things will happen. We will either overcome and persevere, or we are at the end and we will soon be home. Either way, our path forward remains the same. We fight the good fight, speak the truth, and prepare ourselves to deny dependence on government for as long as possible. Don’t fret. Instead, do what you can to secure yourself and your family. Then, do what you can to secure your friends, neighbors, and community. The last thing we should do is look to Washington DC or the rising globalist leaders to find solutions. Whatever they have planned for us, it won’t be good. Stay frosty.

