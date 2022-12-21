Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Image Credit: wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Whale A pro-vax radio host in the UK who constantly railed against anti-vaxxers reported being hospitalized last week due to a “lung full of blood clots,” a common adverse reaction of the mRNA Covid-19 jabs. According to tweets by James Whale, host of an eponymous talk radio program, he received a blood transfusion, but it “didn’t do the trick.” “Apparently I have lungs full of blood clots so they’re keeping me in to clear them out and hopefully it won’t take too long,” Whale wrote in an update Monday. Sorry to say guys, a lot of people asking how my blood transfusions went. Unfortunately they didn’t do the trick. Apparently I have lungs full of blood clots so they’re keeping me in to clear them out and hopefully it won’t take too long. XXX Not sure if this is the look, I should be going for!! But you never know I could start a new trend. pic.twitter.com/7WhrLkJVvW In another update Tuesday, Whale noted nurses were “Trying to get as much oxygen into my blood as possible.” Trying to get as much oxygen into my blood as possible, fantastic nurses, none of which have the time or inclination […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker