The goal of Covid “vaccines” could never have been to prevent infection. An infection could only be prevented if the antibodies created by the injection were perfect and able to recognize all parts of the virus. But they don’t. They only recognize the spike protein. Therefore, injected people will continue to get infected and display symptoms, sometimes more severe symptoms due to Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (“ADE”).

The flu shot they are trying to talk you into getting uses the same idea. They are injecting you with the spike protein on the flu virus. The quadrivalent shots inject you with 4 different spikes, each from 4 different strains.

Below is an article by Dr. Kevin Stillwagon which is written in the context of the USA. In the UK, quadrivalent flu vaccines are also being given to the adult population. All of the injectable flu vaccines offered in the UK are made by the same company, Seqirus, referred to by Dr. Stillwagon. This is no surprise as Seqirus is one of the largest flu vaccine providers in the world. It is owned by Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (“CSL”) which is incorporated and has its head office in Australia. CSL’s top shareholder is Vanguard .

