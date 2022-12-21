Twitter boss Elon Musk has confirmed that he will “resign as CEO” of the social media company as soon as a suitable replacement is found.

The move comes after he ran one of his now-famous polls to ask Twitter users if he should remain as the company’s chief executive.

As Slay News reported , the poll’s participants voted in favor of Musk stepping down.

When he posted the poll, Musk promised that he would “abide by” the result, even if users said he should step down.

After remaining fairly quiet on the results, Musk confirmed Tuesday night that he would resign from the role he took on after acquiring the company in a $44 billion takeover deal at the end of October.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted.“After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022 The poll from Musk comes after he faced backlash during the World Cup on Sunday.Twitter put out a […]