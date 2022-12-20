House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is going on the offensive within his conference as he tries to secure the speakership in the next Congress.
With five conservative GOP members vowing not to vote for McCarthy, the leader has gathered 54 “Kevin Only” statements of unqualified support from colleagues, Axios reported .
Some of the 54 say they’re a hard “no” on anyone besides McCarthy and won’t vote for anyone else, Axios said.
Among the lawmakers or lawmakers-to-be expressing support for McCarthy are several conservatives who include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Reps.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Derrick Van Orden. R-Wis.“The ‘never Kevin caucus’ has no plan and no candidate. They need to stop misleading the base,” Greene said, Axios reported. “Kevin is the only person running and the only person I’m considering for speaker, no matter how many ballots it takes.”“I know that some of my colleagues have concerns, but there’s a serious risk of letting Democrats have a hand in choosing the next speaker, which would be a disaster for our shared conservative […]
