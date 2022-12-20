Illegal immigrants walk across the Rio Grande to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on Dec.13, 2022. (Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) believes President Joe Biden has the power to request an extension of the Dec. 21 court deadline for the expiration of the Title 42 policy under which illegal immigrants have been expelled from the United States since the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Last month, a federal court judge ruled that the policy was unlawful, and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to revoke the measure.
“The president can basically, I think, ask for that extension,” Manchin told CBS on Dec. 18. “I think his administration is doing that or will do that. I sure hope they do. But we need an extension until we can get a viable answer for this.”
The senator made the comment while discussing a bipartisan letter he and three Texas lawmakers—Republicans Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Tony Gonzalez and Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar—sent to the president last week urging him to find a way to extend the deadline while Congress negotiates a long-term solution to the border […]
