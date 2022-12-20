Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

BlackRock’s chairman Tom Donilon said: “We’re in a new world order of geopolitical fragmentation.” Donilon manages almost $10 trillion in investments at BlackRock, making him the world’s biggest asset manager.

BlackRock is also a big player in companies developing digital vaccine passports and “digital wallets” that track and allocate carbon allowances and central bank digital currencies. Its promotion of a “New World Order” legitimizes what many still try to dismiss as a “conspiracy theory.”

In BlackRock’s 2023 Global Outlook released two weeks ago, it was stated that “we’ve entered a new world order,” in which “geopolitical cooperation and globalization” are “evolving into a fragmented world with competing blocs.” The report noted that we are now in “the most fraught global environment since World War Two.”

According to a report by Truth Talk UK, BlackRock lists the World Economic Forum as one of its “key diversity partners,” which promotes mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns, abortion access, and the globalist “Great Reset.” As part of the elites’ global reset, humanity is being forced to rely on all things digital.

We are going to be expected to go along and be good little slaves, as most of us have been (voting, paying taxes, participating in the left vs. right paradigm lie) and do what we are told. This new system is going to be much like the one we live under now, without any hope that we can ever break free. Once they convince people to use the central bank digital currencies and tie your use of CBDCs to your behavior, the illusion of freedom will be gone.

The path to freedom isn’t through the slave system already in place on this planet. It’s through an understanding that we aren’t free, but we can be.

In March the World Government Summit 2022 asked the question, “Are We Ready for a New World Order?”

