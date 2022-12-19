The European countries and EU are now stepping up their efforts to push the WEF’s agenda.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that more British cities promoted a new scheme to ban privately-owned vehicles into certain areas without permits to reduce traffic and “help tackle climate change,” protesters called it “climate lockdown.”

On Sunday morning, members of the European Parliament and the governments of the European Union reached an agreement to reform the Emissions Trading System (ETS) in order to increase investments in climate-friendly technology and further cut industrial emissions.

This means everyone in European Union countries will have to pay for CO2 emissions. The funds will then be used to tackle climate change.

EU’s climate goal for 2030, is to cut net emissions by 55% before bringing them down to zero by 2050. �BREAKING: The European Union just introduced the first step of a personal carbon credit system. Every citizen will have to start paying for their carbon emissions in an effort to cut emissions by 55% by 2030. Do you see now why […]