The California State Capital building in Sacramento, Calif., on April 18, 2022. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times) California air regulators voted unanimously Dec. 15 to reduce fossil fuel reliance through recommended changes in transportation, agriculture, and energy practices. Critics, however, say it’s not enough to fight climate change.
Earlier this year Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that mandated California to become “carbon neutral,” by 2035. The plan set forth by the California Air Resources Board this week set that goal at 2045.
The board’s action aims to do so in part by reducing fossil fuel demand by 86 percent within that time frame.
Newsom has said drastic changes are needed for California to become a global climate leader.
“We are making history here in California,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday.
Board member Davina Hurt said she was proud California is moving toward its carbon neutrality goal.“I’m glad that this plan is bold and aggressive,” she said.The resource board’s plan relies heavily on the state’s ability to shift away from fossil fuel reliance and focus more on renewable energy sources.Transitioning residential and commercial buildings to only use electricity is another goal the board highlighted. But critics have argued the state’s electric grid can’t sustain such […]
