Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Anyone who has been to a hospital or doctor’s office lately has likely had a very different experience than what they’ve had in the past. Even during the height of the Plandemic, corporate media had to manufacture stories of hospitals being overloaded; when citizen journalists went to investigate hospitals that were allegedly maxed out, they found empty waiting rooms and no lines for admission.

While doctors and nurses were making TikTok dance videos, surpluses of ventilators were sitting in storage rooms. The narrative of overloaded hospitals was false for the most part. There were some hospitals that experienced short surges which crippled them temporarily, but it was nothing compared to what we’re seeing today.

With many if not most hospitals across the country experiencing sustained states of being over capacity, it’s conspicuous that corporate media isn’t touching the story. Only local news channels are even mentioning what appears to be a crisis that’s only going to get worse as we get into the winter months. Conspiracy theorists have latched onto two possibilities. One theory is that various diseases are being released into the wild to sicken the nation. The other major theory is that the Covid-19 “vaccines” have weakened immune systems to the point that people who could have easily fought of diseases in the past are struggling today. These theories are not mutually exclusive.

I tend to lean toward that second theory. In fact, whether the first theory is true or not, I am nearly 100% certain that vaxx-induced decimation of people’s immune system is contributing greatly to the surge in various ailments. Hospitals have been getting overloaded for months now, just as many “fringe” doctors had predicted. The timing is right following the mass vaccination campaigns of 2021 and the booster campaigns of 2022. Is the “Spike Protein Apocalypse” beginning?

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

Unfortunately, the phenomenon is affecting everyone, even the unvaccinated indirectly. Anecdotally, my family is in the process of recovering from strep throat acquired by my daughter from her vaccinated friends and spread to my wife and son. We were able to get a child’s prescription for antibiotics but my teen would have had to wait to get hers. With bacterial infections needing antibiotics immediately in order to mitigate damage, we had to break into my Jase Case to treat her. This annoyed me because I wanted to keep it untouched so I’d have it if the pharmaceutical supply chain broke down (which it appears to be doing now), but we have to do what we have to do. I can order another one soon… for now.

If the Covid jabs cause vaccine-induced immunodeficiencies, then what we are seeing today is happening right on cue. As bad as that news is, we are very likely seeing only the beginning stages of this “Spike Protein Apocalypse,” which means that 2023 could be devastating to our pharmaceutical supply chain. Considering the Chinese Communist Party controls 90% of the ingredients used in American pharmaceuticals, it behooves us all to stock up on whatever drugs we use today or may need tomorrow.

This article by S.D. Wells over at Natural News highlights the challenges we started seeing in the fall, including a focus on Virginia where massively overloaded hospitals started ringing the alarm bell in October. Don’t make the mistake of assuming this is just a passing phenomenon. It makes sense to prepare for a time when medical care and pharmaceuticals are not easy to get in the United States.

HOSPITALS MOBBED With Every Room and Even HALLWAYS Occupied With Portable Cots

The hospitals in Virginia are full, with nearly every room occupied, including the emergency rooms, and even portable cots in the halls are becoming the norm for the overflow. As witnessed by investigative reporters and journalists, several hospitals in major cities of Virginia are full past capacity, so not only is every room occupied, but many portable cots, with patients on them, are lined up in along the walls of the long halls and numbered.

It’s like a horror scene from a pandemic movie, and people are walking up and down the halls while patients are sleeping on cots with IV tubes in their arms, with people around them coughing and sneezing and carrying on about the bad conditions. It’s most likely a fire hazard also, with hardly enough staff members to assist the overflow of patients if an emergency evacuation situation should arise. One can only guess at the reasons for the mobbing of hospitals right now, but complaints can be heard in the waiting rooms, and at the check-in desk in the emergency rooms.

Patients are lined up for check-in, complaining of chest pains, high blood pressure, trouble breathing, and other symptoms that all seem to relate to spike protein syndrome – a critical illness caused by millions of prions that clog the vascular system and strain the heart and cleansing organs.

Big Pharma raking in the bucks as patients sleep on cots in hallways of major hospitals as the scamdemic rages on

Should you or a loved one spend the night in the hallway on a cot at an overcrowded hospital for any reason, the average cost of that overnight stay ranges from a whopping $9,300 on up to $13,600, depending on the type of coverage, or non-coverage, that you have. This is according to data collected from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, even though the quality of care when sleeping in the hallway at the emergency room leaves much to be desired.

Imagine how much money the hospitals are making with every room full, and all the hallways crowded with cots against the wall, spread out about every 10 feet with a sick person, even overnight. Police are having to battle ‘crazy’ people in fits of rage. In the middle of the night, police are having to escort crazed patients from the premises during “emergency lockdowns” in the emergency areas of hospitals.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

Patients can’t even rest properly in the halls, with all the critical care machines beeping, opening of supply closets, nurses talking at full volume, and no emergency call buttons for the patients in the hallways to call for help. How can anyone get well or recover from surgery in conditions like this?

Someone could go to the emergency room because the spike proteins are causing tiny clogs in their vascular system, driving their heart to beat at irregular rhythms. They spend a night or two on a cot in the hallway, it costs them $25,000, and the doctors can’t figure out what’s wrong, after running very expensive CAT scans and other diagnostic tests. Then, after being exposed to lots of sick patients roaming the hallways with Fauci Flu and other RSVs, plus the risk of getting a superbug infection (think MRSA here) from the IVs and the dirty, crowded conditions, the visit to the hospital might serve as a ‘shovel’ for digging your own grave.

A ‘spike’ (pardon the pun) in illnesses has led to a shortage of hospital beds across Virginia, including for pediatric hospitalizations. For example, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond says they are operating at greater than 95 percent capacity. Could it have to do with compromised immune systems due to the Wuhan Flu injections and “boosters?” Since the deadly Covid jabs have been administered to teens and kids, there has been a 40 percent increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Looks like the Spike Protein Apocalypse has begun. How much worse can these hospital conditions become?

Sounds like it’s time to blame those darned video games, referee whistles, and cold showers again. Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections the CDC and fake news claim are “safe and effective” when they’re really dangerous and health-damaging.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker