There’s no such thing as blue money or red money. Only the green stuff will pay bills.

Friday, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell became the latest of many officials from nearly half the states across the U.S. – including Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Arizona and West Virginia – to protest Wall Street’s blue investment strategy, also called ESG.

What is ESG? “E” stands for environment, “S” for social justice and “G” for corporate governance. ESG funds invest in companies that oppose fossil fuels, push for unionization and stress racial and gender equity over merit in hiring and board selection. That’s a partial definition because at least a dozen rating firms tag companies with an ESG score, often based on subjective and somewhat secret criteria, even including a company’s stance on abortion rights. State officials are pulling billions of dollars out of Wall Street asset managers like BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, citing ESG’s lousy returns and strong-arming of corporations that don’t bow to the left-wing agenda.

Pay attention to what these officials are warning because small investors are also getting hurt by ESG. In fact, even if you don’t invest at all but you pay taxes, ESG puts you at risk. […]