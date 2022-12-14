A new AI chatbot is revealed to be a devout internationalist devoted to Leon Trostky’s version of communism, a new Valiant News investigation reveals.

Valiant News conducted the investigation on ChatGPT, the newest chatbot from Open AI. We discovered that the popular chatbox believes in international communism, according to the results of an 8values political test conducted on it by Valiant News.

Launched on November 30, ChatGPT is purportedly one of the most advanced chatbots to exist, and has already been tested by over 1 million users . It not only has the ability to remember questions, but also write code.

However, its developers include controversial “safeguards” designed to prevent users from generating “inappropriate” requests, which some say might raise the possibility of political biases. Others, meanwhile, say the “safeguards” do not do enough to censor user input. Safeguards prevent #ChatGPT from OpenAI to be hateful, promote violence or illegal activities. Unless of course you force it into roleplaying by creating a simple dialogue for example @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/gw1HwTP82S To test its political leanings, Valiant News put ChatGPT through the 8values political test, a popular political ideology quiz that involves 70 questions, then uses the user’s answers to rank them on four different […]