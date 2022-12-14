Despite facing two felony charges for stealing luggage, non-binary, cross-dressing, and gender-fluid nuclear waste official Sam Brinton still has his job , although his bio has been removed from the Department of Energy’s website. All that it says now at https://www.energy.gov/ne/person/sam-brinton is “You are not authorized to access this page.” It’s hard to believe that Biden’s handlers could be capable of embarrassment over his arrests; after all, they hired Brinton in the first place, despite, or more likely because of, his gleeful flaunting of his bizarre perversions. Is stealing luggage really farther beyond what they consider acceptable than “ puppy play ”? And now a clinical psychologist has revealed even more unsavory details about Brinton, and that his warnings about this ostentatiously degenerate individual went unheeded. Of course.

Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, Jr. of the Reintegrative Therapy Association has revealed that he tried to alert people to Brinton long before the nuclear waste top dog started spiriting women’s suitcases away from baggage claim areas. “My colleagues and I,” said Nicolosi, “warned lawmakers in California and Massachusetts, and the LGBT activist groups which were sponsoring him, about Sam Brinton’s ever-changing story about abuse he allegedly underwent in therapy because of his LGBT […]