On January 6, 2021, Capitol Police killed four Trump supporters at the US Capitol. Dozens of federal operatives were working inside the enormous Trump crowd that day and promoting violence. The media hid this for years from the American public.
Now tonight a new report was released of a mysterious website that had over 500 pages of threats and discussions of murder and violence at the US Capitol on January 6.
For some reason that report was just released today by Yahoo News.
Why now?
And what website are they talking about?And if this is true, Nancy Pelosi should be indicted and jailed. It was Pelosi who blocked National Guard from the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.Here are a few paragraphs from the very suspect Yahoo report. On Dec. 20, 2020, a 21-year-old intelligence analyst went online to search for local Washington, D.C., fishing holes and stumbled upon the blueprint of a plot to storm the Capitol and execute members of Congress and law enforcement officers to prevent the certification of electoral […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
