Raul Ortiz, the Chief of US Border Patrol, confirmed the over 16,000 migrant encounters, at an average of 8,000 per day, along with the seizure of over $97 million worth of narcotics, multiple gang members, murderers, and sex offenders. Past 48 Hours… – Over 16,000 Encounters – Over $97 Million in Narcotics – 4 Firearms (1 Stolen) – 3 Gang Members – 2 Sex Offenders – 2 Murderers – 2 Warrants – 1 Injury to a Child Another weekend of hard work by our agents!THANK YOU for all that you do out there! pic.twitter.com/qvA7MbalvY Speaking to MSNBC in 2019 , Obama-era Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said that seeing over 1,000 migrant apprehensions would put him “in a bad mood the whole day” during his time in office. At the time of the interview, over 4,000 migrants had been caught.“I know that a thousand overwhelms the system,” Johnson said. “I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like, so we are truly in a crisis.” Citing Johnson’s comments, […]

In the last 48 hours, there have been 16,000 migrant encounters at the southern border, according to US Border Patrol, with El Paso seeing the single biggest group crossing ever.

Read the whole story at valiantnews.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker