Editor’s Commentary: It’s easy to lose hope in our election system. After at least two (and likely many more before) elections in a row that many of us believe were clearly stolen, there is mounting sentiment that we have no recourse to bring integrity and the real results of elections to light.

Arizona is the epicenter of the corruption that is pervasive in our modern election system. Before 2020, even Democrats were actively seeking to discover the rampant, widespread voter fraud that has plagued our system since the “hanging chads” election of 2000 prompted numerous changes. But those same Democrats suddenly stopped their quest once the plandemic reared its ugly head, especially in Arizona where the Democrat Party did a complete 180.

It’s as if they were all sent a memo to back off on voter fraud investigations and to embrace the shenanigans instead. But it’s not just Democrats. RINOs, including lame duck Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, have been accused of not only turning a blind eye to voter fraud in his state, but benefitting from it as well.

The story below by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times reports on one of many legal challenges that are taking place in Arizona. It’s imperative that we spread the word about not only the action itself but the incredible amounts of evidence coming to light from multiple lawsuits in the state. This one in particular may not be as high-profile as Kari Lake’s or other candidates’ lawsuits, but its focus on Maricopa County may be the key to finally seeing truth make an appearance in a courtroom. Can this election be properly adjudicated?

Hang in there, folks. After two full years of being beaten down by gaslighting, propaganda, and even our own “conservative” peers calling on us to “move on,” maintaining hope isn’t easy. But no matter how stacked the odds seem to be against us, we can know with a certainty that if God wills the truth into the light, there’s nothing the Uniparty Swamp can do to snuff it out. Here’s Jack Phillips…

An Arizona state senator and several voters in Mojave County filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County officials over the Nov. 8 midterm elections, drawing a rebuke from a Maricopa supervisor.

Backed by the Mojave Republican Party, the lawsuit was filed by Sonny Borrelli in the Mojave County Superior Court against, Hobbs, a Democrat who is the top election official in Arizona, as well as Maricopa Recorder Stephen Richer, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, and other members of the board.

His lawsuit aims to “nullify the results” of the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election in Maricopa County, echoing similar legal challenge filed last week by GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

“Because of multiple systemic failures in the conduct of the election in Maricopa County, Arizona … the voting strength of residents in Mojave County, Arizona, was diluted and their constitutional rights were violated,” the suit said, in part.

Other than Borrelli, several unnamed Mojave County voters joined the lawsuit. The suit listed “Jane and John Doe, et al” as plaintiffs alongside the state senator.

Response

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a Democrat, criticized GOP state Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s filing on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He accused Borrelli of “using our judicial system to continue the frivolous and ridiculous efforts to undermine our Democracy.”

The lawsuit, he added, is “wasting the taxpayers dollars and the courts time on unfounded conspiracy,” according to his Twitter post. “Plaintiff and their attorneys must be held accountable.”

The Epoch Times has contacted Maricopa County and Hobbs’ office for comment. Neither Hobbs’ office nor Maricopa County have publicly responded.

In response to Lake’s lawsuit, which also seeks to overturn the state’s gubernatorial election, Hobbs’ team suggested it would be tossed.

“Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water—and independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made it clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election,” a statement from Hobbs’ campaign said. “Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor. No nuisance lawsuit will change that, and we remain laser-focused on getting ready to hit the ground running on Day One of Katie Hobbs’ administration next year.”

A spokesperson for Maricopa County told Reuters that the court system is the appropriate location for election-related challenges after Lake filed her lawsuit on Dec. 9.

Fields Moseley, the spokesman, told Reuters this week that Maricopa County, the most populous in Arizona, “looks forward to sharing facts about the administration of the 2022 General Election and our work to ensure every legal voter had an opportunity to cast their ballot.”

Certification

After the Nov. 8 midterms, Mohave County officials delayed certification of their election results and expressed uncertainty over Maricopa County’s results. They made reference to reports of ballot printer problems in dozens of Maricopa polling locations, which were confirmed by Gates and Richer during a press conference; the two Maricopa officials, however, said no voters were disenfranchised and that the printer issue was solved by later in the day.

According to Maricopa officials, some 70 of the 223 county voting centers on Nov. 8 had issues and claimed that about 16,000 ballots couldn’t be placed in tabulating machines. They told voters at the time to place their ballots in dropboxes instead.

That drew rebuke from the state Attorney General’s office, which sent a letter demanding information about Election Day-related problems.

But Mojave’s supervisors ultimately voted to certify the election in late November after its chairman, Ron Gould, claimed that he had “no choice” to vote in favor of certification or he would be “arrested and charged with a felony.”

“I don’t think that that is what the founders had in mind when they used the democratic process to elect our leaders,” he said while casting his vote.

Another Mojave Board member, Hildy Anguis, said she faced similar legal action if she did not vote in favor of certification.

“To not certify this election at all, I think, was never our intent. It would certainly disenfranchise the voters of Mohave County and hurt our candidates who worked so hard to get elected,” she said.

Article cross-posted from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

