Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter the day after former First Lady Michelle Obama demanded the company “permanently” remove him, according to the latest “Twitter Files” installment.

On Saturday, Elon Musk released the fourth batch of Twitter documents that show internal communications by the company’s executives between Jan. 6-8, 2021, including and shortly after the riot at the Capitol Building.

“For years, Twitter had resisted calls to ban Trump,” author Michael Shellenberger and journalist Leighton Woodhouse write, quoting the executives themselves: “‘Blocking a world leader from Twitter,’ it wrote in 2018, ‘would hide important info… [and] hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.’”

Following the events of January 6, internal and external pressure on then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey began to grow, according to the report. Former first lady Michelle Obama and several other prominent individuals and groups called on Twitter to permanently ban the president.

Dorsey was vacationing in French Polynesia that week, according to the report, and phoned in to meetings, though he also delegated much of the duties handling the […]