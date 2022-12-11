Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter the day after former First Lady Michelle Obama demanded the company “permanently” remove him, according to the latest “Twitter Files” installment.
Be sure to get a copy of Todd’s best-selling book “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.” Click here to get a copy.
On Saturday, Elon Musk released the fourth batch of Twitter documents that show internal communications by the company’s executives between Jan. 6-8, 2021, including and shortly after the riot at the Capitol Building.
“For years, Twitter had resisted calls to ban Trump,” author Michael Shellenberger and journalist Leighton Woodhouse write, quoting the executives themselves: “‘Blocking a world leader from Twitter,’ it wrote in 2018, ‘would hide important info… [and] hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.’”
Following the events of January 6, internal and external pressure on then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey began to grow, according to the report. Former first lady Michelle Obama and several other prominent individuals and groups called on Twitter to permanently ban the president.
Dorsey was vacationing in French Polynesia that week, according to the report, and phoned in to meetings, though he also delegated much of the duties handling the […]
Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.