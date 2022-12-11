( Natural News ) An expert in toxicology and molecular biology warned that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines will “sterilize an entire generation.”
Dr. Janci Lindsay issued this warning during a Dec. 7 roundtable discussion hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). She stated that the mRNA COVID-19 shots could “potentially sterilize an entire generation” or “be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer.”
“[It is] absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots [for children and people of child-bearing age] without investigating this. There is no what that we can say at this point that [the mRNA vaccines] are safe and effective,” Lindsay said.
She also pointed to claims that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines stay in the injection site, which have since been debunked as the mRNA travels throughout the entire body.
“We were told initially that it would just stay in the arm, but it does not. It ends up being distributed throughout the entire body for both Moderna and Pfizer,” Lindsay remarked. The toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience added that the Moderna vaccine’s mRNA content has not been found in the kidneys.
“Now, what are those tissues? The brain, the spleen, the endocrine […]
