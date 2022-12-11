Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Editor’s Commentary: In many ways, the headline and this story are accurate. Since Big Tech in general and Twitter in particular operate as a primary means of communication regarding news for the masses, it is an accurate assessment that censorship and narrative control contribute to pretty much every major crisis we’re facing right now. From Covid-19 “vaccines” to the war in Ukraine to the stolen 2020 and 2022 elections, it’s clear that Big Tech interference has played a massive role in keeping the truth hidden and the false narratives flourishing.

With that said, I want to point out the other side of the coin. As big as this story is, it’s actually a distraction. Before the Twitter Files, we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that Big Tech has been working against us. Now that the Twitter Files are being released, we have confirmation. We’re learning a bit about how it all works and that can definitely help us prevent other current and future narrative control operations in and out of Twitter. But I am a bit concerned that the story is getting too much attention from the right even as it’s getting zero attention from the left.

Some would argue that we need to balance the left’s silence by broadcasting the truth more loudly. I generally agree, but there’s a risk that the story will linger, expand, and continue to overshadow the direct threats we face. While we talk about Michelle Obama prompting Twitter to ban Donald Trump, we’re NOT talking about the coming food shortages. While we’re exposing Yoel Roth as both a creep and a totalitarian censor, we’re NOT exposing the massive, widespread voter fraud that affected dozens of elections just last month. And while we’re keeping our eyes on Elon Musk, we’re not keeping our eyes on Joe Biden, Klaus Schwab, or any of the globalist elites who are feverishly working on their depopulation and control agenda.

Watching Elon Musk tear down Twitter while simultaneously building it up is fascinating. It’s like watching P.T. Barnum at the circus — when someone knows instinctively how to please the crowd and hold their attention, it’s nearly impossible to look away. But let’s not be so enamored with the show that we ignore the real-world troubles that continue to brew. The greatest digital showman is revealing the truth but he’s also taking our attention away from the storms outside. Here’s the article by Tyler Durden that explains why the story is so important. Just be sure to read it knowing that something can be a huge story and still be a massive distraction…

The biggest story of the past decade is not the covid pandemic, the January 6th protests, the war in Ukraine, the BLM riots, or even the stagflationary crisis in the US. Behind these major events is another story, one that connects them all together in a disturbing way. Even more important than the effects of geopolitical and economic chaos is the effect of mass censorship; without the free exchange of information and debate the public remains ignorant. And if the public remains ignorant, crisis events have an increasing potential to explode.

Public perception of national and international affairs is a key determinant of the outcome of disasters and conflicts. This is why governments and elitists from around the world often seek to manipulate the ways in which people digest information. The idea is rather simple – They believe that ‘we the people’ cannot be allowed to come to our own conclusions. They think we cannot be trusted to develop the “proper” viewpoints and we are not smart enough to understand the implications of governmental decisions.

In other words, they believe the exact opposite of what is outlined in the US Constitution. The establishment will give numerous reasons why they need to censor, suppress, spin and misrepresent the facts of any given situation, but in the end the real rationale is that they have a vision for society that is contrary to our foundations. They have appointed themselves the arbiters of reality to see that vision done. As Edward Bernays, the “father of pubic relations” once stated in his book ‘Propaganda’:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. …In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons…who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

This is pure authoritarianism. It’s the stuff of nightmares and revolutions. But for many years now a large subsection of the world has denied such a dynamic exists. It’s “conspiracy theory” and “tinfoil hattery” to claim that a small number of elites work together in secret to control public perception and govern our society from the shadows. After all, where is the proof?

Of course, this kind of argument is a coping mechanism for the mentally deficient. Proof of such secretive governance and control is everywhere these days, but some people prefer willful denial. Take for example the ongoing data drops for what is now being called “The Twitter Files.”

The mainstream media is barely responding to the information dump initiated by Elon Musk. They seem to be far more interested in Donald Trump’s tax records. When they are forced to acknowledge the story, they are hostile, calling the information “boring” or unimpressive. It’s a classic psychological tactic of typical narcissists and criminals – When they get caught, they act indifferent, as if neither the evidence nor their crimes really matter. If getting caught doesn’t matter to them, then their crimes must not be all that bad, right?

The content of these files is astonishing, but at the same time it is true that the conclusions are not surprising.

The files simply confirm almost everything conservative and libertarian commentators have been saying for years; all those “conspiracy theories” about Big Tech censorship of conservatives turned out to be true. Not only that, but the theory that government agencies and officials from the DNC worked with Big Tech to silence and undermine their political opponents was also true.

Twitter has long denied that they “shadow ban” users, but this was a lie. The data shows that small groups within Twitter called “strategic response teams” suppressed up to 200 accounts per day. Usually these were accounts of larger and more influential conservative politicians and celebrities. And, these teams operated in coordination with Democrat officials and agencies like the FBI. In some cases the goal was to mute a particular individual. In other cases the goal was to steer national elections.

Internal Twitter communications show that SRT groups spent most of their time fabricating reasons why certain information was subject to TOS. In other words, if Twitter’s rules were not being violated, they made up new rules.

The exposure of Twitter is the biggest story of the decade because it provides proof of a hidden cabal. It shows the ugly mechanics behind the scenes and exposes a network of elites and their errand boys who were involved in direct operations to destroy the 1st Amendment for the sake of ideological supremacy.

It’s the classic definition of fascism, a definition that Benito Mussolini reiterated when he argued: “Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.”

And, if this brand of Fascism was happening within the halls of Twitter, then there is little doubt it is also happening at companies like Google/YouTube, Apple, Facebook, etc. Before we had evidence, now we have confirmation.

The corporate media argues over relevance instead of morality because they benefited from the censorship. It’s important to remember that one of the first measures Big Tech companies applied after suppressing the alternative media during the pandemic was to then amplify the corporate media. These companies are floundering with dismal audience numbers and dwindling profits. No one listens to them anymore. Yet, as long as they promote the establishment narrative their opinions and disinformation are given priority on nearly every search engine and social media platform.

Of course they aren’t interested in the Twitter Files, liars are often “bored” by honest commentary and factual information. Also, their continued existence relies on the censorship of their competition in the alternative media.

The bottom line is this: According to the Bill of Rights, it is illegal for agents of the US government to obstruct the free speech of law abiding American citizens. It does not matter if the action is done by using “private businesses” as a middlemen. And, if a private business is colluding with government to implement political policy then it is no longer a private business. Twitter was participating in a form of treason, along with the agencies that they cooperated with. It’s a huge story, and one that should lead to punishment for those involved.

