Jack Posobiec tweeted, “If only there had been some warning signs about Yoel Roth,” and posted a screenshot of a 2010 tweet where Roth asked, “Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?” The Salon piece documents the story of a High School choir teacher, Matthew Hirschfelder, who had sex with a student. According to Salon, “Things get messier when looking at cases like Hirschfelder’s. If we draw the line at high school graduation, as opposed to at a student’s 18th birthday, it means that a teacher having sex with a 20-year-old high school student could be outlawed.” The Post Millennial reported about Twitter’s child pornograph y problem in 2020, and how prolific sharing of sexual images of minors had become on the social media site. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he said it was ” Priority #1 ” to eliminate child porn on the platform and worked to erase the […]

ADVERTISEMENT Former head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel Roth , who quit Twitter in early November and was complicit in censorship of conservative voices on the site, tweeted out a link in 2010 to a Salon article titled “Student-teacher sex: When is it OK?”

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker