For the past 12 months, scientists have been studying a 50-second burst of energy from over a billion light-years away that could change how we understand how stars live and die. In December 2021, a massive blast of energy hit the Earth’s atmosphere.
Its source was a gamma-ray burst – one of the most powerful explosions in the universe – but not just any gamma ray burst. One scientist said at the time that the event – named GRB 211211A – “looks unlike anything else we have seen before”.
The event was detected in December 2021 by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The gamma-ray burst was significantly longer than average, which might normally suggest it had been produced by the collapse of a massive star into a supernova.
But several clues, in particular the unusually high proportion of infra-red light, hinted that this was no ordinary supernova. A study recently published in scientific journal Nature explains that the massive wave of energy had come from a kilonova. These comparatively rare cosmic events – which normally last far less than a minute – are the result of a collision between two ultra-dense neutron stars. They produce heavier […]
Read the whole story at endtimeheadlines.org
