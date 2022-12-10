DEVELOPING STORY: The third batch of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files delivered some explosive admissions that federal agencies, including the FBI, were actively meeting with Twitter executives during the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election and afterwards.
The files, which will be released throughout the weekend, reveal what led to the removal of former President Trump’s account, journalist Matt Taibbi wrote.
“During this time, executives were also clearly liaising with federal enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content. While we’re still at the start of reviewing the #TwitterFiles, we’re finding out more about these interactions every day,” Taibbi added.
In "part one" of the third installment, which dates from October 2020-January 6th, Substack writer Matt Taibbi told his followers, "We'll show you what hasn't been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies."
One unnamed executive alleged the “context surrounding” the actions of Trump and his supporters “over the course of the election and frankly last 4+ […]
