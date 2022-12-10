Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Every day, more Americans are waking up to the fact that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are neither safe nor effective. As data becomes more readily available (though still not nearly available enough to the public), it is becoming blatantly clear that everything we’ve been told about the jabs by official sources has been wrong at best and intentionally misleading at worst.

But there’s still more work to be done. Even today in the face of mountains of evidence that the jabs make people MORE susceptible to Covid-19, the two main proxies of Big Pharma — government and corporate media — continue promoting a perpetual regimen of boosters. In spite of increasingly common examples of young and otherwise healthy people collapsing and dying, the powers-that-be keep saying the jabs are safe. Far too many Americans are still buying into this notion.

During a recent panel discussion held by Senator Ron Johnson, doctors, experts, and victims told their stories about Covid-19 and the “vaccines” that are being pushed today. It was long. While I was enthralled the whole way through, I found my wife moving on to other tasks. I noticed some of the comments said it was “tedious” to watch. I get it.

That’s why on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show I did a breakdown of some of the key points. I did so without filter. Many of these brave men and women still need to be careful about what they say and how it may tarnish their reputation if they go “too far” into the conspiratorial side. I have no concerns, therefore I can say, for example, that all the evidence points to the jabs being part of a depopulation and control agenda initiated by the globalist elite cabal. As much as I appreciate Senator Johnson’s courageous push to buck the system, even he cannot go as far as is necessary to really bring the truth to light.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

There’s another reason I did this show instead of simply replaying the entirety of the panel discussion. The primary focus of the panel is to change policies by government and practices by Big Pharma. I understand that strategy, but I also believe it is not the lowest hanging fruit. When we consider just how crystal clear the lack of efficacy is and the undeniable dangers associated with the jabs, we can safely assume that if the powers-that-be were going to back away from them, they would have done so already. There is ample reason to be fearful for the people. The fact that they’re doubling-down instead of backing down tells us they are incentivized to keep Pandemic Panic Theater going for as long as possible.

Rather than trying to change policies, the goal of today’s show and this article is to take the information they revealed during the panel discussion and cater it to educate those who are starting to ask questions. There are still plenty of full-blown, indoctrinated vaxx-nannies out there who will never accept that the jabs are bad. But as I noted earlier, there are also many people who are allowing themselves to wake up, even if only a little. We need to get the truth to these people who are on the verge of having their hearts and minds changed regarding the jabs. By preventing as many people as possible from getting jabbed even more, we can hopefully preserve life and bring forth allies who will be less beholden to the powers-that-be when the crap really starts hitting the fan.

Below are the nine truthbombs dropped in the portions I selected from the panel discussion. Learn them. Watch the video. Share the video. It’s impractical to document it all in this article, so for the first time I’m asking people to set aside a couple of hours to watch the show in order to garner the knowledge necessary to keep fighting the good fight against vaccine tyranny. Let’s start bringing as many people to the truth as possible.

VAERS and V-Safe

One of the easiest ways to get “normies” to appreciate the dangers of the jabs is to present them with data that comes directly from the CDC itself. Both VAERS and V-Safe offer damning information about the adverse reactions Americans are experiencing every day. Corporate media refuses to report on any of it. In fact, they proactively attempt to “debunk” those of us who are trying to get the word out. The first two portions of Senator Johnson’s panel that I shared on today’s episode dealt with these important tools of enlightenment.

Excess Death Data From Insurance Companies

Pro-vaxx and anti-vaxx groups continuously try to prove their points while disproving the data from the other side. Pro-vaxxers say there’s not enough evidence to prove definitively the jabs are killing people. Anti-vaxxers say the evidence is unambiguous and the vaxx-nannies are gaslighting. Clearly, I’m in the anti-vaxxer camp but some people need more convincing. That’s why seeing the data presented by unbiased insurance companies is so important. They demonstrate that people have been dying far more frequently after the jabs were introduced. If that doesn’t wake people up, nothing will.

Military Mandates

Dr. Theresa Long is one of the few military whistleblowers on this subject. For a year, she has been highlighting the facts that our own military wants hidden from us and more importantly from our troops. It’s conspicuous that even as mandates in other industries are being lifted, our military is persistent in fighting tooth-and-nail to keep their mandates intact. As Lt. General Thomas McInerny told me in an interview in early 2021, if someone wanted to cripple the United States with a bioweapon vaccine, they’d target healthcare, law enforcement, and military. That’s exactly what we’re seeing today.

Suppression of Drugs That Worked

It has been well-documented that abundant and inexpensive drugs like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are very effective in treating Covid-19. Unfortunately, there was a full-court press to suppress these and other drugs. Even today in the face of undeniable evidence of their efficacy, there are still elements in our government and in the hospital system that push back. As I highlight on today’s show, Dr. Pierre Kory and others explains why this is happening and what it means.

Covid Spikes AFTER Vaccine Peak

Of all the evidence that should shock people into ceasing their acceptance of jabs in their arms, this may be the most blatant. If the vaccines worked, there would not have been a spike of cases that took place following mass vaccinations. Joe Biden and others famously called it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” but now it is clear that the jabbed are the ones getting sick more often. They also represent a much higher percentage of hospitalizations and deaths. Why would people choose to take a drug that will increase their chances of illness, hospitalization, and death?

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

Going After Kids

From a logical perspective, jabbing kids makes absolutely zero sense even if the “vaccines” actually did what we were told they’d do. Covid-19 poses an infinitesimal risk to children; there are more documented vaccine-related deaths than Covid deaths among minors. Despite this, the powers-that-be are pushing to stick needles into every child’s arm in America. Other nations have reversed course on this, but America plods ahead to poison as many children as possible.

Coordinated Efforts to Gaslight Us

Del Bigtree put together a video which I’ll be highlighting during my show. In it, we hear government officials and media talking heads parroting the narrative that the vaccines are the pathway back to normalcy. They said the vaccines would end the pandemic. They said the vaccines were safe. Were they lying or stupid? It’s likely a combination of both.

Adverse Reaction Examples

There are so many testimonials and heartfelt stories on the internet of people suffering from vaccine adverse reactions. There are even more tributes to those who died from the jabs. On today’s show, I will highlight one particular story from someone whose life has been irreversibly destroyed by the jabs.

Myocarditis

The sharp increase in myocarditis cases among young and health people is astounding. But here’s the bad news: It’s probably far worse than anyone knows. Since myocarditis can persist undetected, it’s a near certainty that there are hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans whose hearts are suffering without them even knowing. Athletes and regular people exercising are the ones who are learning they acquired heart problems because of their increased heartrates during physical exertion. What about those who rarely if ever exercise? Is it possible that undiagnosed myocarditis is already affecting the masses? Yes.

Going Forward

This cannot be reiterated enough. We need to inform as many people as possible to the dangers of the vaccines. Victims and future victims are being jabbed every day without truly “informed consent” because they are relying on media, government, and their doctors to hear about the jabs. Unfortunately, none of these groups can be trusted on the topic for various reasons.

It behooves us to make more people aware the dangers. It’s not just the right thing to do as good family, friends, or neighbors. It will benefit us to prevent America’s collapse that could result from ongoing mass injections. We need allies. We need people to not become victims so they can help us prevent the collapse or to rebuild if it cannot be prevented.

Don’t keep the truth about the jabs locked away. Proactively share what you know. They might think you’re a “crazy anti-vaxxer” today but those who listen will be thankful for you when the vaccine devastation really ramps up.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker