Tomi Lahren has fired back in response to Democrat President Joe Biden agreeing to a prisoner swap with Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner.

As Slay News reported earlier, Biden agreed to release dangerous arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka the “Merchant of Death,” in exchange for Griner being sent back to the United States.

Lahren said the move will compromise America’s “national security” and asked if Griner will stand for the anthem now.

Before she was arrested on drug smuggling charges in Russia, “woke” women’s basketball player Griner was best known for protesting against the U.S. and refusing to stand for the national anthem.

“I wonder if Brittney Griner will sing and stand for the National Anthem now that the United States has compromised national security to free her?” Lahren said. I wonder if Brittney Griner will sing and stand for the National Anthem now that the United States has compromised national security to free her?… #BrittneyGriner “I guess it pays to be a whiny celebrity who plays sports (even if no one watches),” she added.

“My only hope is that Griner will return to USA with a heart full of gratitude, legs ready to stand for the anthem and lungs ready to […]