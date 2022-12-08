On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion with prominent doctors to expose the dangers of the experimental mRNA Covid vaccine.
“COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries” was the title of the discussion held in the Hart Senate Building, which featured both professional testimony and personal accounts from people who had suffered injuries after receiving a Covid vaccine.
Experts in the field of medicine spoke at the event, including Drs. Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, Paul Marik, Harvey Risch, Aaron Siri, Esq. (ICAN’s attorney), Edward Dowd, OpenVAERS’ founder, Liz Willner, David Gortler, and others.
“Tomorrow, I will host a live roundtable discussion to reveal our findings and expose the info that federal health officials are not telling the American public,” Sen. Johnson said Tuesday during an interview with Newsmax.
Watch the video below: Meeting with global doctors and medical researchers today to discuss the current science behind the COVID-19 vaccines. Tomorrow, I will host […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
