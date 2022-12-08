A six-year-old girl who was a member of the Richmond Raven U7 girls hockey team from Richmond, British Columbia, died suddenly last month after suffering from a massive stroke.

On November 26, Danielle Mei Cabana, who had been taken to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment of flu symptoms, passed away unexpectedly, according to Richmond News.

On Instagram, Danielle’s father, Denis Cabana , claimed that she contracted the flu at the same time as her sisters around Remembrance Day.

After her sisters had fully recovered from the virus, Danielle was admitted to the hospital and was moved to the intensive care unit.

Danielle was diagnosed with myocarditis, which doctors believed was caused by the flu.She underwent two heart surgeries and was able to breathe on her own, but in the end, she died from a “massive stroke.”“While we may not be able to see or touch her again, her spirit and memories will live forever within her parents and sisters,” wrote Denis. “We will honor her life and […]