Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

To better control the thoughts and actions of modern humans, tech giant Google has announced the launch of a new brainwashing propaganda scheme called “Info Interventions.”

The project aims to “teach” Google users which information to avoid as “false” while training them to spot and accept only information that Google deems as “true.” If used as intended, Google users will be “immunized” against online “misinformation.”

This “pre-bunking” plot is Google’s latest dystopian attempt to squelch online free speech – though instead of simply banning or censoring content, Google is now attempting to rewire the brains of humanity to automatically filter our “disinformation.”

According to the company, users will be presented with “accuracy prompts” as they search and browse. These prompts are designed to train users into clicking only the links that Google wants them to click.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

As stated by Google, the scheme is all about “reminding individuals to think about accuracy when they might be about to engage with false information,” adding that these Info Interventions “can boost users’ pre-existing accuracy goals.”

Google says it is drawing from behavioral science research to develop the most effective brainwashing tools it can, calling it a “gift to the world”. (Related: Remember in 2017 when a Google executive announced that he believes immortality will be achieved by the year 2029?)

Google says people will be “prone to distractions” and “misinformation” unless they listen to Google

A special unit of Google called Jigsaw is behind the new tool. Jigsaw was established to “explore threats to open societies, and build technology that inspires scalable solutions.”

In March 2021, a Medium post by Jigsaw declared that one of the most powerful ways to reduce “misinformation” is to constantly remind users how to think, what to click, and what to believe – “in other words, goading them until they move to where you want them to go,” to quote Reclaim the Net.

Without Google there to tell users what to think and do, the company says they would be “prone to distractions.” In other words, the human brain is inherently flawed, and the only way to fix it is to allow Google to do your thinking for you.

One example of how Google’s interventions work has to do with commenting. If a person writes something that Google’s perspective API identifies as “toxic,” then machine learning models will identify it as abusive and provide feedback to the author.

That feedback explains that the comment was identified as “risky” or “offensive,” and misaligned with the publisher’s community guidelines. The user is then encouraged to alter the comment to make it more acceptable, based on Google’s standards.

Google’s API also does this same thing with content, alerting readers of a potentially “offensive” article that it may contain “potential misinformation.” Readers are then encouraged to click elsewhere or to not take the article’s content seriously.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

An “accuracy prompt” might then pop up over the top of information that is already labeled as such. Google also employs the use of “literacy tips” to encourage users to “reflect on the accuracy of a news headline before continuing to browse.”

Articles like this one would almost certainly be targeted by Google’s “misinformation” programs. A “reminder” might come up urging readers to reconsider and “think twice” before accepting any of this as valid simply because it questions the almighty Google.

“Prebunking is a technique to preempt manipulation attempts online,” is how Google explains the process. “By forewarning individuals and equipping them to spot and refute misleading arguments, they gain resilience to being misled in the future.”

The latest news about Google can be found at Evil.news.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn