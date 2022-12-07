In a recent report by far-left Newsweek the publication shared some very unsettling news. The FBI has increased the number of investigations of Trump supporters over the past two years. According to internal FBI numbers obtained by Newsweek , “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism” was considered the prime threat (and dominated investigations) before January 6. Since then, anti-government, “anti-authority” and civil unrest cases have taken over as the number one threat, making up almost 90 percent of all investigations. “A hate crime is targeted violence motivated by the offender’s bias against a person’s actual or perceived characteristics,” said an FBI report issued in October, “while a DT [domestic terrorism] incident involves acts dangerous to human life that are in violation of criminal laws and in furtherance of a social or political goal.” As the number of cases involving politics has expanded, the FBI has doubled the number of agents working on the subject. TRENDING: Brazil: Jake Sullivan Invites Communist Criminal Lula to USA as Indios Protest, Chile Threatens to Invade […]

The FBI has become a corrupt organization in a corrupt Justice Department. It’s now more being led by criminals than going after criminals. A recent report confirms this.

