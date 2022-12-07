AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis (The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of RedState.com. )
House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Rogers (R-AL) confirmed to The Hill Tuesday that Democrats are agreeing to language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for U.S. service members.
This is a major concession by the mRNA vaccine-obsessed Democrats, and an embarrassing loss for President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who have applauded mandates since they were enacted last year. The ineffective, draconian commandments cost many their military careers , lowered morale, helped cripple our already disastrous recruiting rates , and made our country less safe. (Other than that they were great.)
Rogers said the bill could be released as soon as Tuesday for a Thursday vote and would allocate $847 billion for defense for fiscal year 2023. It’s certainly not a done deal, though, as continued negotiations and jockeying for position will inevitably ensue. But asked if he believes the repeal will stand, Rogers replied with a simple “yes.”
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) seemed to agree: It’s time to get rid of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military. […]
