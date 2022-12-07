Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

A recent study of autopsies in Germany confirmed that at least three out of 35 deaths shortly after people were injected with Covid-19 “vaccines” were due to the jabs themselves. That’s almost 9%, which by itself would be a stunning number. Two more deaths were added as “possibly” due to the jabs. That would bring us up to a shocking 14%.

But here’s the real kicker. Out of 35 autopsies of people who died shortly after getting injected, only TEN could be ruled out as being caused by the jabs. That means that out of 35 autopsies in this published study, over 71% of the deaths could have been caused by the vaccines.

There have been dozens of studies over the last two years that have shown similar results, but this is the first that is coming from a “reputable” source that even Big Pharma shills in corporate media cannot disparage. It’s also the first that looks at this type of autopsy data on a scale that is statistically significant.

Without the ability to denounce or even falsely “debunk” the study, corporate media has chosen (or being instructed) to ignore the study completely. That’s not new, nor is it new to most of our readers that the jabs are being shown as extremely dangerous. What makes this particular bombshell special is that it comes at a time when many American “normies” are finally starting to ask the right questions.

They’re wondering if the jabs are really safe. They’re wondering if the medical powers-that-be like Anthony Fauci and even our own doctors were lying or just misinformed. Some are even starting to wonder if “conspiracy theorists” were right all along that the jabs are part of a depopulation and control initiative. This is why the article about the study below is so important to share. After two years of being gaslighted, ridiculed, and often times harmed directly, those of us who have been fighting for the truth to get out are finally starting to see some daylight.

By no means am I suggesting this is enough to change the hearts and minds of the masses. Since this won’t get play on CNN or Fox News, we’re still looking at an infinitesimal portion of the population that is waking up. But if we’re ever going to reach a tipping point of mass consciousness, we’ll need to take these small victories of scientific honest and amplify them as much as possible. Otherwise, all will be lost.

The article below by Will Jones at The Daily Skeptic was republished by the Brownstone Institute. All of the data checks out. All of the conclusions are sound, albeit perhaps a bit more muted than we’d like. That’s fine. Whatever it takes to get the truth ball rolling, we’ll take it.

Major New Autopsy Report Reveals Those Who Died Suddenly Were Likely Killed by the Covid “Vaccine”

A major new autopsy report has found that three people who died unexpectedly at home with no pre-existing disease shortly after Covid vaccination were likely killed by the vaccine. A further two deaths were found to be possibly due to the vaccine.

The report, published in Clinical Research in Cardiology, the official journal of the German Cardiac Society, detailed autopsies carried out at Heidelberg University Hospital in 2021. Led by Thomas Longerich and Peter Schirmacher, it found that in five deaths that occurred within a week of the first or second dose of vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna, inflammation of the heart tissue due to an autoimmune response triggered by the vaccine had likely or possibly caused the death.

In total the report looked at 35 autopsies carried out at the University of Heidelberg in people who died within 20 days of Covid vaccination, of which 10 were deemed on examination to be due to a pre-existing illness and not the vaccine. For the remaining 20, the report did not rule out the vaccine as a cause of death, which Dr. Schirmacher has confirmed to me is intentional as the autopsy results were inconclusive. Almost all of the remaining cases were of a cardiovascular cause, as indicated in the table below from the supplementary materials, where 21 of the 30 deaths are attributed to a cardiovascular cause. One of these is attributed to blood clots (VITT) from AstraZeneca vaccination (the report was looking specifically at post-vaccine myocarditis deaths), leaving 20 from other cardiovascular causes.

For the five deaths in the main report attributed as likely or possibly due to the vaccines, the authors state:

All cases lacked significant coronary heart disease, acute or chronic manifestations of ischaemic heart disease, manifestations of cardiomyopathy or other signs of a pre-existing, clinically relevant heart disease.

This indicates that the authors limited themselves to deaths where there was no “pre-existing, clinically relevant heart disease”, making the report very conservative in which deaths it was willing to pin on the vaccines.

Dr. Schirmacher told me:

We included only cases, in which the constellation was unequivocally clear and no other cause of death was demonstrable despite all efforts. We cannot rule out vaccine effects in the other cases, but here we had an alternative potential cause of death (e.g. myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism). If there is severe ischemic cardiomyopathy it is almost impossible to rule out myocarditis effects or definitively rule in inflammatory alterations as due to vaccination. These cases were not included. We did not aim to include or find every case but the characteristics of definitive, unequivocal cases beyond any doubt. Only by this way you can establish the typical characteristics; otherwise less strict criteria may lead to ‘contamination’ of the collective; it is absolutely plausible that by these criteria we may have missed further cases but the intention of our study was never quantitative or extrapolation and there are numerous positive and negative bias. But we wanted to establish the fact not the size.

It is of course very possible that the vaccines also cause death where there is an underlying cardiovascular condition, and indeed, that it is more likely to do so. Thus these five deaths are the minimum from these autopsy cases in which the vaccines are involved – those in which there is no other plausible explanation.

It is worth noting here that initially in 2021, when the autopsies were first carried out, Dr. Schirmacher stated his team had concluded 30-40% of the deaths were due to the vaccines. These earlier estimates may give us a better indication of how many of the deaths the authors really think are attributable to the vaccines, when they are unconstrained by highly conservative assumptions (and looking at causes besides myocarditis). Note that these percentages are based on a selection of deaths that occurred shortly after vaccination, not a random sample of all deaths, so the authors rightly warn that no estimation of individual risk can be made from them.

Did the autopsies find spike protein from the vaccines present in the heart tissue? The samples from the five vaccine-attributed deaths were tested for infectious agents including SARS-CoV-2 (in one instance revealing “low viral copy numbers” of a herpes virus, which the authors deemed insufficient to explain the inflammation). However, no tests were done specifically for the virus spike protein or nucleocapsid protein, such as have been used successfully in other autopsies to aid attribution to the vaccine, so unfortunately this evidence was unavailable for these autopsies.

The autopsies in the report also only cover doses 1 and 2, not any booster doses, and only deaths within 20 days of vaccination, so the report doesn’t address directly the question of what’s been causing the elevated heart deaths since the booster rollouts from autumn 2021 or whether the vaccines can trigger cardiovascular death weeks or months later. (Other autopsies have confirmed that the spike protein can persist in the body for weeks or months after vaccination and trigger a fatal autoimmune attack on the heart.)

What the report does do, however, is establish that people who die suddenly in the days immediately following vaccination may well have died from a vaccine-related autoimmune attack on the heart. It also confirms how deadly even mild vaccine-induced myocarditis can be – and thus why studies like the one from Thailand, finding cardiovascular adverse effects in around a third of teenagers (29.2%) following Pfizer vaccination and subclinical heart inflammation in one in 43 (2.3%), and the study from Switzerland finding at least 2.8% with subclinical myocarditis and elevated troponin levels (indicating heart injury) across all vaccinated people, are so worrying.

The authors of the new study diplomatically write that the “reported incidence” of myocarditis after vaccination is “low” and the risks of hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19 are “stated to be greater than the recorded risk associated with COVID-19 vaccination” – notably declining to commit themselves to the official propositions that they dutifully repeat.

The fact that those who die suddenly after vaccination may have died from the hidden effects of the Covid vaccine on their heart is thus now firmly established in the medical literature. The big remaining question is how often it occurs.

Stop Press: Dr. John Campbell has produced a helpful overview of the report’s findings in his latest video.

