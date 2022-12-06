Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

By greenlighting the sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to a group linked to billionaire George Soros, the Biden administration is handing millions of unwary listeners over to far-left activists. The reason? Hispanics continued their overall migration toward the Right in November’s midterm elections, an evolution that shatters the Left’s playbook.

The Left, thus, has a two-pronged response to this trend; namely, to limit the choices that Spanish-language listeners have and to smear conservative opinion as misinformation. “[T]here is a massive disinformation problem in Spanish-language media,” tweeted President Joe Biden’s former press secretary, Jen Psaki, who is now an MSNBC analyst, the day after the midterm elections.

Why not just counter conservative arguments with leftist ones, rather than censor or smear your opponents? Because it’s well-nigh impossible. You try defending socialism, the sexualization of children, the racialization of everything in life, or turning back progress in the name of climate change.

So, instead, the Federal Communications Commission, one of those ostensibly independent parts of the permanent bureaucracy in which Biden gets to appoint the leader, decided Nov. 21 to approve TelevisaUnivision’s sale of the 18 stations to Latino Media Network.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

LMN obtained debt financing from Lakestar Finance LLC, an investment group associated with Soros Fund Management, an investment management firm founded by George Soros, a multibillionaire who freely spends his vast wealth on far-left causes. Over time, Soros has transferred $32 billion to his Open Society Foundation, which funds nefarious projects across the globe.

For example, Soros is deeply involved in financing such outfits as the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which exists ostensibly to organize domestic U.S. workers, but is in reality a cog in this country’s vast Marxist machinery. The NDWA is open about the fact that it organizes domestic workers because the majority “are immigrants and women of color,” categories targeted by organizers since the New Left in the 1960s.

It was the NWDA that sent one of its top operatives, Alicia Garza, who also co-founded Black Lives Matter, to Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 following the shooting of Michael Brown so she could organize with other socialist groups and turn BLM from a movement into a network.

The NWDA also has Jess Morales Rocketto as a political director. It was Rocketto who raised the $80 million to set up LMN, which she founded with Democratic Party activist Stephanie Valencia. Rocketto is now the co-executive chairwoman of LMN’s board.

Why is the Soros-funded NDWA getting involved in messaging? Because as it says about itself, “For NDWA, a strategy focused on changing the beliefs and mental models that help people make meaning of the world is a goal in and of itself.”

Rocketto is a longtime Garza associate, serving in numerous far-left organizations with her, not just the NDWA. The two collaborators co-founded Supermajority , which mobilizes voters on behalf of the Marxist Left.

The NWDA, and Rocketto personally, have encouraged Hispanics to show up for BLM demonstrations, which in 2020 ended up in riots on more than 600 occasions. On July 20, 2020, the NWDA participated in the “Strike for Black Lives,” in which unions took part in a mass strike in 25 cities.

Rocketto also encouraged her Latino followers to take part in the 2020 insurrection, the costliest civil disturbance in U.S. history, and to follow BLM’s leadership overall. She did the same in Ferguson in 2014.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

All this will come as a shock to the listeners of Radio Mambi, one of the Miami conservative radio stations that the FCC will now allow Rocketto’s LMN to buy, and in time, eviscerate. Mambi’s audience consists mostly of victims of Marxism, many of them having escaped Cuba and Venezuela.

BLM idolizes the communist dictators of these countries, which means that its new affiliate in Miami, LMN, will take special pleasure in rubbing salt in Mambi’s listeners’ wounds, all courtesy of Soros. LMN will also undoubtedly censor listeners’ news in the same manner as Fidel Castro and Nicolas Maduro. Viewpoint diversity leads to educated choices in the voting booth. We can’t have that.

After all, Hispanic voters in Florida catapulted Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, to an unheard-of 20-percentage-point victory this year, with Cuban Americans supporting the governor at a stratospheric 68% rate or higher. This led Psaki, who can discover an acorn when she’s not misinforming about misinformation, to proclaim that “the Latino vote is not the same everywhere! … Socialism does not play there [Florida].”

It sure doesn’t, but it would have been more accurate for Psaki to say that the “Latino vote” doesn’t actually exist. Overall, the Hispanic vote for Republicans was 40-60, something of a high-water mark and a 50% jump from Mitt Romney’s paltry 27% a decade ago. But that explains nothing.

Venezuelan Americans and Puerto Ricans in Florida joined Cuban Americans in voting for the GOP. So did many Mexican Americans in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. But Mexican Americans propelled the Democrats to victory in Arizona and Nevada, which lack the type of powerful Spanish-language conservative radio stations that Florida has.

And that is the reason that BLM acolyte Rocketto (with help from Soros) must stomp on Mambi and the other 17 stations she now controls. If you can’t win the debate, lose the opposition.

This article first appeared at The Washington Examiner, cross-posted via Daily Signal.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker