It’s time to cut Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Nazi regime, and our warmongers in Congress loose.
From the beginning of Joe Biden’s and NATO’s Ukrainian proxy war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trying to push the United States into a direct military conflict with Russia—and World War III. Zelenskyy’s motivation is twofold. First, to maintain personal power and survival of his Nazi regime . And second, to dutifully fulfill Ukraine’s role as proxy in the war to degrade Russia—and achieve Joe Biden’s real neocon goal of overthrowing Vladimir Putin .
Zelenskyy has been pushing for world war from day one. He has never stopped demanding that the United States and NATO establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine—all but ensuring that Russian and NATO military aircraft would shoot each other down. In October, he demanded that NATO attack Russia by launching a preemptive nuclear strike. When his insane demand was rejected, it was found that Ukraine was very likely developing a radioactive “dirty bomb” which they could detonate inside their own country as a “false flag” operation, to blame Russia and trigger direct NATO military intervention.
But on November 15, Zelenskyy pulled out all the stops with the ultimate false flag operation.
Ukraine fired a missile into […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.