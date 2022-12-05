According to the “Twitter Files” released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi, the same FBI agent who played a crucial role in conducting illegal surveillance on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign also played a part in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election.

As reported by the Daily Caller , the files posted by Taibbi with Musk’s approval revealed many more key details about the process by which Twitter systematically censored conservative viewpoints, leading up to the banning of the New York Post ’s story in October of 2020 just days before the election, even despite dissent from within and from Democratic lawmakers.

FBI agent James Baker, who in 2020 was Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel, claimed after the Post story first came out that it was “reasonable to assume” that the materials from Hunter’s laptop “may have been” hacked, and thus had to be banned under Twitter’s policy against sharing content that had been hacked or stolen.

“I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked. At this stage, however, it is reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted,” Baker wrote in an email […]