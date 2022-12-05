Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are the last nail in the coffin of the illusion of freedom. Once they are implemented there will be no freedom, nor will there be any illusions of such.

Humanity is slowly starting to figure out that no one is free. We are owned, governed, and controlled by the ruling class and they treat us as property, taking from us what they want and using it for what they want. That illusion that we have any kind of freedom is about to shatter for those who still can’t see it though. Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs are going to end any semblance of freedom.

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Frank Zappa

“Money is probably the most successful story ever told. It has no objective value… but then you have these master storytellers: the big bankers, the finance ministers… and they come, and they tell a very convincing story.” – Yuval Noah Harari

The ruling class has already come up with ways to get people used to a social credit score tied to their CBDC. If you want to keep more of your money, you have to be a good and obedient slave citizen. You will need to reduce your carbon footprint and obey your master. While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the president of Alibaba, J. Michael Evans said that they are in the process of creating an app that will track Individual Carbon footprints. “It will monitor individuals on where they are traveling, how they are traveling, and what they are eating.”

Klima is an app that prepares people for this transition, making it seem like a fun game:

Klima has identified diet as one of the major personal steps a person can take to reduce their emissions footprint. Substituting cars with biking, or electric vehicles, and buying less fast-fashion and more used clothing also has an impact.

Klima’s app includes a carbon calculator, which measures a carbon footprint and allows users to offset that with a personalised monthly subscription. The company’s app also provides lifestyle tips to reduce emissions. Finally, it offers a social sharing feature so that other would-be climate warriors can join the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. –Daily Exposé

If you believe that you will not accept digital currency from your owner, you had better be prepared to live off the grid at best. You had also better hope that the majority of human beings on this planet do not want to be slaves anymore and would rather be free. As of right now, that’s wishful thinking. Most are still arguing over which master will rule them for four years to be bothered with understanding reality.

We will find ourselves imprisoned by constant tracking, testing, and tracing, we will live off our universal basic income, and we will spend our tokens within the limits of what the government deems necessary. The only way out of this is for far fewer people to accept this new digital prison than accepted the COVID injections.

Perhaps the shots were nothing more than a test run to see how many they could get to comply when their livelihoods and standard of living were threatened. We will all know people who will willingly fasten these invisible chains around their own necks and be subjugated to their masters without a second thought and that’s what the rulers are counting on.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

