Alan Diaz Moore County, in the Sandhills region of central North Carolina, is mainly known for its golf courses, especially Pinehurst No. 2. The county is also home to thousands of active-duty soldiers (many of whom are Special Forces) stationed nearby at Fort Bragg, the home of the US Special Operations Command and the 82nd Airborne, making the rural county’s infrastructure an attractive target. Saturday night that infrastructure was attacked when numerous power substations throughout the county were targets of what the Moore County Sheriff labeled “intentional vandalism ,” leaving more than 40,000 people without power. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields reported on Facebook that the mass power outage across the county is being investigated as a criminal occurrence. Just after 7 pm on Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, several different communities across Moore County began experiencing power outages. As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites. Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies and various other law enforcement agencies within the county responded to the different areas and are providing further site security. Anyone with any information about this act of violence should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s […]

