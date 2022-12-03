Disturbing video out of the Netherlands shows the government’s accelerating authoritarian tactics leveled against Dutch farmers protesting the nation’s Great Reset initiative.
Video going viral on social media shows Netherlands police using heavy machinery to tip over tractors with farmers still inside of them as police with riot shields look on. Netherlands Police are using heavy machinery to tip over tractors with farmers INSIDE of them. When protesters peacefully stand against the machines, the police drag them into black vans. Shocking Chinese style protest enforcement in a supposed western liberal-democracy. pic.twitter.com/p7usLwkXVE — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) December 2, 2022 In a scene comparable to Communist China’s oppressive crackdowns, the same incident also shows Dutch authorities grabbing peaceful protesters and dragging them into unmarked black vans. �� The Dutch farmers have started protesting again today and were immediately hunted down and disbanded by the police and riot squads.
This is what ‘liberal democracy’ looks like under prime minister Mark Rutte. pic.twitter.com/9Jvb18LfWP — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) December 1, 2022 Democracy in action!
The Dutch farmers have for months been leveraging their tractors and equipment to protest the country’s climate policies that include shutting down thousands of farms to reduce nitrogen emissions and livestock […]
