In recent weeks I’ve received both compliments and criticism for voicing my faith on both my websites and my show. That was never the intention; I didn’t realize there had been an increase in references to Bible-believing Christianity but judging by comments I guess it happened naturally.

Some of the comments say I’m excluding people of other religions such as Jews who can and should be allies on the political front, not to mention cousins within the Judeo-Christian family of faiths. My reply is consistent when I say I can be friends and have allies of any faith, but expression of my personal faith is not meant to exclude. On the contrary, my hope is that doing so will attract others to read the whole Bible and accept its truths while also keeping those within the faith focused on embodying those truths.

It’s within that second hope that Pastor Cary Gordon was able to express his feelings on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. All too often I get too deep into the political and cultural aspects of life in America. I don’t spend nearly enough time discussing the degradation of faith in America from both outside the church as well as within. Pastor Gordon has spent a good deal of time on the latter by exposing the challenges we’re facing as an evangelical movement. The “liberal” church continues to grow and with that growth comes a spreading degradation of the United States of America itself.

His recent documentary, Enemies Within: The Church, exposes the tremendous threat we face as a religion and as a nation. While many are busy fighting atheists and other religious groups for influence in America and abroad, Pastor Gordon highlights the fight within the walls of churches across the nation. Whether one is a Christian or not, those who believe in conservative values likely appreciate the risks posed by a church that is growing increasingly “woke.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon, though it seems to be reaching a tipping point in recent years. Church “progress” to make it more “inclusive” has watered down the messages of the Bible itself and allowed for false interpretations of the words of Christ as well as His disciples. Many have buried realities of the Old Testament which, contrary to popular belief within some Christian churchs, is still a valid part of the whole Bible. Those who focus solely on the New Testament go against the teachings of the very people they read about in it, especially the teachings of Jesus Christ.

But it’s not just a question of Biblical interpretation. What’s been happening to churches in recent years qualifies as apostacy. This is why we have sexual perversion being normalized in churches today with drag queen story hours and openly homosexual “pastors” doing intellectual gymnastics to try to convince the flock that the Bible doesn’t REALLY say anything negative about sexual perversion. The Bible DOES condemn sexual perversion, including homosexual acts, in both Testaments.

According to a description of Pastor Gordon’s movie:

Enemies Within: The Church is an educational, historical, and evidence-based movie experience that provokes a passionate return to orthodox Christian faithfulness across the western world. As is necessary for such a wonderful turn toward Christ, the movie heralds a clarion call for Christians to turn away from popular, yet errant beliefs held in contradiction to carefully interpreted Holy Scriptures.

Here’s today’s episode.

