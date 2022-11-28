For Democrats, Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy announcement presents a dilemma. When they interfere in the 2024 Republican primary process as they have so effectively demonstrated the capacity for doing, will they work to stop Trump or stop potential candidate Ron DeSantis?
Stopping Trump seems like the course of action more consistent with the wrap-around narrative that spews from every institutional outlet. But there’s an even more tempting alternative. Why not help Trump defeat the up-and-coming Ron DeSantis? The oligarchical forces have severely wounded Trump and still have the get-Trump apparatus they have been building over the last six years. Democrats have reason for confidence, if not overconfidence. Their improved ballot-gathering techniques deflected the 2022 red wave after securing record ballots for candidate Biden in 2020. The raw power of the Democratic machine elected a senator with a severe mental handicap and a congressman whose death presented no obstacle to his reelection. Trump derangement and the relentless propaganda against Trump played an undeniable role in both elections.
DeSantis, in contrast, has already demonstrated the ability to reach the ears of people Democrats normally rely on to be in their coalition. Even the liberal stronghold of Miami-Dade county voted for DeSantis in the […]
