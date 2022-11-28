(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File) Even though I wrote the above headline, even I shake my head in disgust when I read it. Mastectomies performed on children have increased by 389 percent over the last five years, while the overall number of so-called “transgender” children has doubled. So how and why is this abhorrent trend exploding?

“This is not an accident,” says Tulsi Gabbard, and she’s naming names of those she says are responsible.

On a recent edition of her podcast, the former Hawaii Democrat talked about the staggering rise in the number of young girls having double mastectomies, citing a research paper published by a prominent medical journal detailing the spike, and the results of a UCLA study showing the overall number of “trans” kids has doubled over the last five years, as well. Those numbers are as troubling as they are staggering. According to a research paper that was recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association of Pediatrics, there has been a 389 percent increase in children receiving mastectomies from 2016 through 2019. I wanna say that again: children receiving mastectomies. The UCLA School of Law, Williams Institute, published a study that found the number of transgender […]