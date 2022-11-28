Setting up a self-directed gold or silver IRA is very easy and makes perfect sense with the direction the economy is heading post-midterms. We recommend three America-First companies.

Editor’s Note: When this story came across my desk, I’ll admit I had to double-check to make sure it wasn’t satire. The transgender fad in the United States has prompted people to desecrate their bodies in strange ways, but this one may be the most asinine. Men wanting to be women are having their clavicle removed to reduce the size of their shoulders.

I’m old enough to remember that men getting shoulder surgery usually meant they were injured in the factory or perhaps they’re a pitcher in baseball. To see shoulder surgeries happening to make men wanting to be women to seem more feminine is just another example of Cultural Marxism permeating throughout our nation.

It’s truly a mental illness and they’re doing everything they can to spread this to children. Let’s pray judgment for our nation is withheld long enough for us to expose and correct this lunacy. Otherwise, we’re due a whole lot of punishment and tribulation for letting wokeness infect the masses. Here’s an article by Ethan Huff from Natural News with more details…

Latest Trans Fad Involves Men Slicing off Shoulder Width to Look More “Feminine”

You may have heard about little girls getting a double mastectomy in order to become little “boys,” but have you heard of shoulder reduction surgery?

This is the latest transgender craze that males who wish to transform into “females” are doing. It involves the clavicle bone being surgically removed while the ends are reconnected with either a metal plate or screw.

The procedure is designed to make biological men appear more as “women,” and the fad is sweeping “gender affirming” medicine as the latest and greatest way for males to really turn transgender. (Related: Some government officials want all criticism of transgender procedures to be considered “hate crimes”.)

Male shoulders are obviously wider and larger than female shoulders, which means that even if a transgender removes his genitals and slaps on some fake breasts, he will still look male in his frame. Shoulder reduction surgery “fixes” that.

Boston Children’s Hospital’s gender clinic is one such facility that offers shoulder reduction surgery. The procedure requires a lot of technical skill, a promotional video explains. And if anything goes wrong, shoulder mobility can end up damaged.

Shoulder reduction surgery is “gross medical malpractice,” says journalist

After a transgender gets a shoulder reduction, it takes two weeks of near-total immobilization for the first portion of the healing to begin. After that, it takes another three months, on average, for the healing to complete.

As far as we know, this is the first type of transgender surgery that involves reconstructing bone. Other procedures alter skin and tissue, but this kind causes permanent damage to a person’s skeleton.

“This is gross medical malpractice,” tweeted journalist Brandon Showalter about shoulder reduction surgery. “How on EARTH are these body disfigurement operations legal?”

“Surgeons should not be harming and compromising the fundamental integrity of the human body as a whole, functioning organism.”

Showalter is right, but the exact same thing can be said about a double mastectomy, a penis removal, or even so-called “bigenital” surgeries in which a transgender decides to maintain both sets of genitals.

“Shoulder width reduction surgery faces the same flaws as other elective reduction surgeries,” added another person on Twitter. “A surgeon can lengthen or shorten a bone, but they cannot lengthen or shorten the accompanying anatomy – muscles, nerves, blood vessels. This is a violation of a doctors first oath.”

As for the claim that the “transgender rights” movement is akin to the Civil Rights Movement, here is what another person had to say about such utter nonsense:

“Face, Adam’s apple, breast implants, ribs removed, hip implants, shoulders, penis and testes, toes cut down, hormones, testosterone blockers, puberty blockers – all to be the women they ‘already are.’ This doesn’t look like an organic civil rights movement.

The worst victims in all this will surely be the children. Since they are easily impressionable, many young ones are already being led down the irreversible path of “gender affirmation” and all the surgeries and drugs that come with it – to their own demise.

“Many who embark on the medical transition pathway find themselves seeking out one invasive procedure after another,” writes Mia Ashton for the Post Millennial.

“For the young women who find themselves in this world, when testosterone doesn’t make them feel better, they fixate on a bilateral mastectomy as the solution to all their discomfort. But when the mastectomy fails to make them feel like men, many turn to phalloplasty as the answer, a surgical procedure with an extremely high complication rate.”

“In the documentary Detransition Diaries, Grace Lidinsky-Smith tells how after her mastectomy at age 23, she began to focus on the width of her hips. The surgery didn’t resolve her dysphoria, it just displaced it.”

The latest news about transgender fads can be found at Transhumanism.news.

